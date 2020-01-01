Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sarri closing in on his next club

Sarri closing in on next job
The Italian coach is keen to work again
Former Chelsea and Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is attracting interest from several Serie A sides, reports Tutto Mercato Web.
Fiorentina and Roma are looming as his most likely destinations at this stage.
Sarri was sacked by Juventus at the end of last season but is still contracted to the club and is currrently seeking a termination to allow him to work again.
Keane expecting Solskjaer sacking
Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane believes manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be sacked by the club sooner or later after their 6-1 defeat against Tottenham.
"Ultimately, I think it will cost Ole his job. With the players he’s got there," Keane told ITV Sport.
"I’ve said it before, they threw the previous manager [Mourinho] under the bus and they’ll do exactly the same to Ole."
Young hoping to end his career at Watford
Inter midfielder Ashley Young has declared his desire to end his playing career with Watford.
"If I could go back and play there again, I would walk from Italy right now because it's what I know, it's where I come from and it's what allowed me to be who I am and get where I am," Young told Watford's Golden Tales podcast.
"For me, at my age now, and you can ask my family, you can ask my agent, if I had the opportunity to go back and finish my career at Watford, I would jump at the chance."
Olsen leaves D.C. United
D.C. United have confirmed the departure of head coach Ben Olsen.
Assistant Chad Ashton has been named interim manager, with Olsen leaving his role after 10 years in charge.
Amad Traore completes Man Utd medical
Amad Traoré Diallo has completed today his medicals as new Manchester United player. Work in progress for his passport - he'll arrive in January as reported on Deadline Day. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 8, 2020