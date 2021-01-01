Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona interested in Lingard

Mourinho wants to bring Puig to Roma
Jose Mourinho wants to bring Riqui Puig to Roma, according to Sport.
Mourinho is not satisfied with his midfield and sees the Barcelona youngster as the perfect player to take his side to another level.
Puig, however, has been reluctant to leave Barcelona, although the emergence of Gavi could push him out the door.
Maher extends with Utrecht
Adam Maher has signed an contract extension with Utrecht, the club announced.
The midfielder's new deal runs through 2023, adding an extra year onto his prior contract.
Maher played 56 matches in the Eredivisie and has scored eight goals in all competitions.
"Adam is a very important player in our team, who has more than proven his worth", says Technical Director Jordy Zuidam. "We are therefore very happy that we have been able to bind someone with his qualities to the club for longer and that he believes in our ambitions."
USMNT star Pepi drawing Premier League interest
🚨🇺🇸🚂 Sources tell CBS Sports that 🏴 Premier League clubs have started showing an interest in USMNT talent Ricardo Pepi.— Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) October 15, 2021
Hearing the expectation is it could take between 12-15 million dollars to land him.
Saelemaekers gets new Milan deal
Alexis Saelemaekers has signed a new deal with AC Milan, the club confirmed.
Saelemaekers' new deal will run through 2026, with the midfielder extending his stay after arriving in January 2020.
He's featured 64 times for the club since, scoring four goals.
Lille's Celik set for Atletico Madrid move
Lille's Zeki Celik is set to sign with Atletico Madrid, reports Larazon.
The defender is set to sign with the Spanish side on a deal that runs through 2026.
He'll serve as the replacement for Sime Vrsjlako, who is set to leave this summer.
Palace eye Rangers midfielder
Crystal Palace are keeping an eye on Rangers star Joe Aribo, Football Insider is reporting.
Palace are watching Aribo in hopes of pushing for a transfer next year for the 25-year-old midfielder.
Aribo has a contract with Rangers that runs through 2023 and can play either centrally or out wide.
Bayern's Stanisic signs new deal
🎙️ Josip #Stanišić: "I would like to thank the club for the trust I've been shown. I will try to keep riding the same wave as in recent months, they've felt phenomenal for me, I don't want to miss a single second."#Stanišić2025— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 15, 2021
Newcastle confirm Bruce will be in charge against Tottenham
Despite rumours surrounding his future, Steve Bruce will be in charge of Newcastle for this weekend's clash with Tottenham.
The club's new owners are expected to bring in a new manager at some point, but Bruce will manage his 1000th game this weekend after insisting no discussions have been had regarding his future.
RSL continue coaching search
Real Salt Lake have narrowed down a list of names in their coaching search, according to Jaime Ojeda.
Pablo Mastroeni, Jason Kreis, Landon Donovan, Pat Noonan, Dom Kinnear and Luchi Gonzalez are the final candidates for the job.
The club is expected to make a decision at some point soon.
Liverpool have asked about Barella
Liverpool have asked questions in the recent past about Nicolo Barella’s availability at Inter, claims Gazzetta dello Sport.
Paris Saint-Germain have also sounded the Italy international out, but his current club are confident that a new contract can be thrashed out at San Siro.
West Ham and Spurs in the hunt for ‘new Haaland’
West Ham and Tottenham form part of the hunt for Red Bull Salzburg striker Roko Simic, who has been billed as the “new Erling Haaland”, reports Jeunes Footeux.
The 18-year-old has hit six goals this season while out on loan at Austrian second tier side Liefering, with the son of former Inter and AC Milan star Dario now attracting interest from across Europe.
‘Man Utd offer to Pogba is a sign of desperation’
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince Manchester United have backed themselves into a corner when it comes to contract talks with Paul Pogba.
He has told The United Stand: "First and foremost, I think there is a sign of desperation from Manchester United in offering him this contract.
"Obviously they are trying to persuade him to sign this deal. They are desperate for him to sign this deal. It is a lot of money for somebody who has been in and out of the side. He was on the bench two weeks ago against Everton and then, all of a sudden, they are saying 'look, here you go, here is £400,000-a-week'".
"The reason why United are having to pay this is because two years ago, when he was getting down to his last two years, they should have signed him to a two, three or four-year contract, and it wouldn’t have been £400,000-a-week.”
Guardiola responds to Sterling exit talk
Pep Guardiola is surprised Raheem Sterling is mulling over his options at Manchester City, but the boss will not be offering the England international any assurances on game time.
The Blues boss has said: “Raheem is our player, hopefully he will be an incredibly important player for us. I don't know if he wants to play more. Riyad [Mahrez] doesn't play and he doesn't complain, Joao [Cancelo] too."
Calvert-Lewin is Arsenal striker target No.1
Arsenal are in the market for another striker and have made Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin their top target, reports football.london.
With Alexandre Lacazette heading towards free agency, the Gunners have an England international in their sights as they seek to avoid being left short in an important area of the field.
Mbappe won’t sign PSG contract at any price
Kylian Mbappe has decided that he will not be signing a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain regardless of what the Ligue 1 giants put to him in any offer, claims AS.
The France international forward now has his heart set on joining Real Madrid and will move to Spain as a free agent in the summer of 2022.
City have the money for Haaland
Manchester City have the funds available that will allow them to join the hunt for Erling Haaland in the summer of 2022, claims talkSPORT.
The Borussia Dortmund striker is wanted by leading sides across Europe and the Premier League champions, who did not spend big on a goalscorer in the last window, are ready to pounce.
Pogba offered to Barca by Raiola (ESPN)
Man Utd star heading towards free agency
Paul Pogba has, according to ESPN, been offered to Barcelona by his agent Mino Raiola.
The World Cup winner continues to run down his contract at Manchester United and will have his pick of top clubs when hitting the free agent pool in 2022.
Offer tabled for USMNT star McKennie
Football Insider claims that one offer from outside of Italy has already been tabled for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.
The Serie A giants are prepared to part with the USMNT star in January, with West Ham being heavily linked with the 23-year-old.
Man Utd unlikely to sign midfielder in January
Manchester United continue to be linked with the likes of West Ham star Declan Rice, but the Manchester Evening News reports that the Red Devils are unlikely to sign a midfielder in January.
Another option to fill a holding role at Old Trafford is expected to be sought at some stage, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is prepared to make do for now.
Potter dismisses Newcastle talk
Brighton manager Graham Potter says there is no truth in rumours he could take the Newcastle United job.
He told a press conference: "All it is is opinion. A lot of it is not true. It’s just what it is.
"I feel a little bit for the supporters because they have to read speculation or they have to read false headlines that aren’t correct."
Barcelona interested in Lingard (Mirror)
England international could leave Man Utd for free next summer
Barcelona are monitoring Jesse Lingard's situation with a view to a free transfer next summer, claim the Mirror.
Lingard's contract expires at Old Trafford next summer and he is reportedly unsure whether to extend due to a lack of first team chances.
This would mean he could speak to non-English clubs in January about a deal, with Barca interested amid their financial problems.
Can Wirtz be better than Havertz?
Lothar Matthaus knows a thing or two about running a game, so when he hails a young midfielder, it's worth paying attention.
"He's a talented player," the 60-year-old said of Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz in an interview with the Bundesliga's official website earlier this year. "He will be the second Kai Havertz. He will go the same way as Havertz.
"In a few years, we will see him play for the German national team and we'll see him play for a big, big team in Europe."
Could the Leverkusen wonderkid even surpass Chelsea's Champions League winner? Goal takes a look here.
Ramos' PSG move turning into a nightmare
Sergio Ramos’ unavailability for Friday’s Ligue 1 clash with Angers was news that Paris Saint-Germain fans were perhaps expecting but were certainly fearing.
Since signing for the Ligue 1 club on July 8, 2021 from Real Madrid under the freedom of contract rules, Ramos has failed to play a single minute for the PSG first team.
How has his big move to Paris gone so wrong? Goal takes a look here.
Denayer deal intrigues Madrid
Jason Denayer could be targeted in Real Madrid’s ongoing bid to bring another centre-half onto their books, claims Defensa Central.
The Belgium international is into the final year of his contract at Ligue 1 giants Lyon and may drop into the free agent pool next summer.
Spurs & West Ham want England U21 keeper Green
England U21 goalkeeper Etienne Green is a target for Premier League rivals Tottenham and West Ham, claims TEAMtalk.
The Essex-born 21-year-old has signed a new contract in France, but his potential is attracting interest and moves to take him back to his homeland could be made in 2022.
Real keen on Juve star Chiesa
Real Madrid are considering a raid on Juventus for Federico Chiesa, claims Fichajes.
The Euro 2020-winning Italy international forward has become a star man for the Bianconeri, but could be lured away by the Blancos in 2022.
Interest builds in Barca star Puig
Riqui Puig is struggling for game time at Barcelona and faces fierce competition for places from the likes of Pedri and Gavi.
With that in mind, TransferMarketWeb, reports that Celta Vigo, Getafe and Real Sociedad have expressed interest in the 22-year-old midfielder.
Roma ready to offload Everton-linked Villar
Roma are ready to offload Everton-linked midfielder Gonzalo Villar - according to Tuttomercatoweb.
The Italian giants want to sell the 23-year-old in January to raise extra funds for their primary target Denis Zakaria - who is currently on the books of Borussia Monchengladbach.
Everton could be ready to pounce for Villar with Roma willing to consider a short-term loan as well as any permanent offers.
Liverpool well placed to sign Rennes striker Doku (RTL)
Belgian star emerges on Reds' radar
Liverpool are well-placed to sign Rennes striker Jeremy Doku next year, according to RTL.
The 19-year-old is expected to leave Roazhon Park next summer, and the Reds are leading the race for his signature.
Liverpool could be short on attacking options when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane head to AFCON in the winter, and will look to bring in Doku to provide extra cover.
Oblak & Lemar in line for new Atletico deals
Jan Oblak and Thomas Lemar are both in line for new deals at Atletico Madrid - according to Sky Sports.
Both players have just under two years left to run on their current contracts, but the Spanish giants are eager to tie them down to fresh terms.
Lemar has already said yes to an extension, and Atletico have opened talks with Oblak’s representatives.
Real want Pogba & Mbappe in 2022 (Sun)
Blancos eyeing two major signings
Real Madrid are confident of signing Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe in 2022 - as The Sun reports.
Mbappe is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join the Blancos next year as he continues to stall on signing a new deal with the French club.
Real want to bring in Pogba from Manchester United first, in the hope that his presence will help convince a fellow Frenchman to also head to Santiago Bernabeu.
Fenerbahce planning move for Spurs outcast Sessegnon
Fenerbahce are planning a move for Tottenham outcast Ryan Sessegnon - according to Turkish publication Takvim.
The 21-year-old has struggled to make the grade at Spurs since his £25 million ($34m) move from Fulham in 2019.
Fenerbahce could offer Sessegnon a fresh start, but it is not yet known whether they are seeking a loan or permanent deal.
Inter working hard on Barella renewal
Inter are working hard to tie Nicolo Barella down to a contract renewal - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The 24-year-old is already tied to the Italian champions until 2024, but they are eager to secure his long-term future.
Barella is open to extending his stay at San Siro, but his representatives want his €2.5 million per year wages doubled.
Fiorentina set €70m Vlahovic asking price
Fiorentina have set a €70 million (£59m/$89m) asking price for star striker Dusan Vlahovic - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The 21-year-old, who has been strongly linked with Juventus, has rejected the chance to extend his stay with La Viola beyond 2023.
Atletico Madrid have also joined the race for Vlahovic, but Fiorentina won’t let him go for a cut-price fee.
Newcastle contact Leicester over Fofana
Newcastle have contacted Leicester City over a possible deal for defender Wesley Fofana, writes RMC Sport.
The Magpies, who are now backed by a billionaire Saudi group, have made it clear that they want to sign the Frenchman in January.
Fofana is currently recovering from a broken leg, and is under contract at Leicester until 2025.
Liverpool to offer Salah new £350,000 deal (Football Insider)
Reds determined to keep hold of prized asset
Liverpool are prepared to offer Mohamed Salah a new deal worth £350,000 per week, according to Football Insider.
Speculation over the 29-year-old’s future has been raging as he edges towards the expiration of his current contract in 2023.
The Reds are now ready to make Salah their top earner to quash ongoing transfer rumours once and for all, with the Egyptian ready to commit to fresh terms at Anfield through to 2026.
West Ham set sights on Belotti
West Ham have set their sights on Torino striker Andrea Belotti - as talkSPORT reports.
The Italian club are resigned to losing the 28-year-old when his contract expires next summer, and the Hammers are poised to swoop.
Belotti will be free to thrash out a pre-contract agreement with West Ham in January if he chooses, as David Moyes seeks to bolster his options in the final third.