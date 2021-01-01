Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd's De Gea wanted by PSG

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
David de Gea PSG GFX

Elyounoussi addresses Celtic future

2021-03-06T23:55:40Z

Moi Elyounoussi is yet to make a decision on his future as his loan spell at Celtic nears its end. 

"I haven't thought much about [my future] yet, I still have games left, the season's not finished," the Southampton player said, per the Glasgow Times.

"I will think about that when everything is done. My main focus is still here and now and doing my best for the club."

West Ham enter race for Kalajdzic

2021-03-06T23:45:15Z

West Ham have entered the race for Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic, reports the Daily Mail

RB Leipzig and Roma have also been linked with the striker, who is available for around £15 million ($21m).

Sasa Kalajdzic Stuttgart Bundesliga 2020-21
Getty

Klopp defiant in face of sack rumours

2021-03-06T23:35:01Z

Jurgen Klopp will not let rumours he could lose his job at Liverpool affect his concentration. 

“We cannot do other than our best – and that’s how it always is," the German told reporters, per the Mirror.

“And if there is somebody who thinks there is another one who can do better then they have to make the decision. That is clear."

Villa open talks with Liverpool target Konsa

2021-03-06T23:25:16Z

Aston Villa have opened contract talks with highly rated defender Ezri Konsi, according to the Mirror

The ex-Brentford man has attracted attention from both Liverpool and Tottenham, and his current side are keen to tie him down to a long-term deal.

Man Utd's De Gea wanted by PSG

2021-03-06T23:15:05Z

Spaniard lined up as Keylor Navas' replacement

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has become a top transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain, reports the Sun

The Spain international is wanted by Mauricio Pochettino to replace Keylor Navas, having spent 10 years at Old Trafford.

De Gea has seen his position come under pressure from Dean Henderson, but the veteran has thus far kept his starting job.