Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd's De Gea wanted by PSG

Elyounoussi addresses Celtic future
Moi Elyounoussi is yet to make a decision on his future as his loan spell at Celtic nears its end.
"I haven't thought much about [my future] yet, I still have games left, the season's not finished," the Southampton player said, per the Glasgow Times.
"I will think about that when everything is done. My main focus is still here and now and doing my best for the club."
West Ham enter race for Kalajdzic
West Ham have entered the race for Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic, reports the Daily Mail.
RB Leipzig and Roma have also been linked with the striker, who is available for around £15 million ($21m).
Klopp defiant in face of sack rumours
Jurgen Klopp will not let rumours he could lose his job at Liverpool affect his concentration.
“We cannot do other than our best – and that’s how it always is," the German told reporters, per the Mirror.
“And if there is somebody who thinks there is another one who can do better then they have to make the decision. That is clear."
Villa open talks with Liverpool target Konsa
Aston Villa have opened contract talks with highly rated defender Ezri Konsi, according to the Mirror.
The ex-Brentford man has attracted attention from both Liverpool and Tottenham, and his current side are keen to tie him down to a long-term deal.
Man Utd's De Gea wanted by PSG
Spaniard lined up as Keylor Navas' replacement
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has become a top transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain, reports the Sun.
The Spain international is wanted by Mauricio Pochettino to replace Keylor Navas, having spent 10 years at Old Trafford.
De Gea has seen his position come under pressure from Dean Henderson, but the veteran has thus far kept his starting job.