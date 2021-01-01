Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to fight Utd for £100m Rice

Dani Alves move to Boca 'possible'
Dani Alves could make a sensational move to Argentine giants Boca Juniors, with the player's management agency admitting that "everything is possible", as reported by Marca.
Alves is now a free agent after rescinding his contract with Sao Paulo midway through the 2021 season.
Terry interested in Forest job
Former Chelsea star John Terry would be interested in taking over as manager of Nottingham Forest, claims the Sun.
Current boss Chris Hughton is under pressure at Forest having failed to win so far in the 2021-22 season.
Juve confident in Dybala extension
Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved to DAZN: “We’re confident for Paulo Dybala’s contract extension. Talks are progressing and we hope to complete everything soon, we’re optimistic”. ⚪️⚫️🇦🇷 #Juventus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 11, 2021
'Messi departure could have been avoided'
La Liga boss Javier Tebas believes Lionel Messi's exit from the Spanish top flight could have been averted.
"Messi's exit might be the most painful, because I personally consider him the best of all time," the president told Sport.
"He didn't deserve to leave like that, not just from Barca but from the league itself."
Contract talks underway for Vlahovic
Dušan Vlahovic has scored 20 goals in 21 Serie A matches in 2021. Born in 2000. 🟣 #Vlahovic— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 11, 2021
Tottenham were interested this summer, Atletico Madrid offered €60m plus % on future sale: Fiorentina and Vlahovic with his agent said no.
New contract talks are currently underway. pic.twitter.com/S664FHoSMb
Man City to fight Utd for £100m Rice (Sun)
West Ham star seen as Fernandinho successor
Manchester City will battle their arch-rivals United for the signature of West Ham United star Declan Rice, reports the Sun.
Rice is seen as a perfect heir to City favourite Fernandinho, but would cost either Manchester giant roughly £100 million next summer.