Lionel Messi is the only player who can ensure 's value, according to presidential candidate Lluis Fernandez.

Messi wanted to leave Barca last year, due to frustration with the club's board and then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner ultimately elected to stay and see out his contract, which runs out at the end of the season, before Bartomeu and the entire Barca board resigned in October.

Read more here!