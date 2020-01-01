Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pochettino to replace Tuchel at PSG

Chelsea put seven first team stars up for sale
Chelsea have put seven first-team stars up for sale ahead of the January transfer window - according to The Sun.
Ross Barkley, Marcos Alonso, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Danny Drinkwater and Victor Moses will all be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge in 2021.
The departure of those players could pave the way for Chelsea to land primary targets Erling Haaland and Declan Rice, who currently ply their respective trades at Borussia Dortmund and West Ham.
Man Utd-linked Calhanoglu's future addressed by Milan boss
AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli has addressed the speculation surrounding the future of Manchester United linked-midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.
Calhanoglu has established himself as one of the top playmakers in Serie A since joining Milan for an initial fee of €20 million (£18m/$24m) from Bayer Leverkusen in July 2017.
The Turkey international has scored 29 goals in 149 games for the Rossoneri, while also laying on 45 assists, attracting plenty of admirers from afar in the process.
Read the full story on Goal.
‘If Salah goes, would Mbappe or Haaland want Liverpool?’
John Barnes is not convinced that Mohamed Salah will be pushing for a move away from Liverpool, or that Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe would want a switch to Anfield if an attacking role did open up.
The Reds legend told BonusCodeBets: "Just because one player goes, it doesn’t mean that one of these other superstars, in this case, Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe, are likely to sign as his replacement."
Pochettino to replace Tuchel at PSG
Ligue 1 giants turn to former Spurs boss
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is, according to RMC Sport, set to replace Thomas Tuchel as head coach at Paris Saint-Germain.
The Ligue 1 champions are making a festive change in their dugout amid struggles for consistency in 2020-21, with a man who spent time on their books as a player heading back to the French capital.
West Ham & Leicester to battle for Tarkowski
West Ham and Leicester are ready to battle it out for Burnley defender James Tarkowski, according to Eurosport.
The England international is refusing to sign a new contract at Turf Moor, meaning that he could be offloaded during the winter window.
Tuchel to be sacked by PSG?
Exclusive: At Christmas! @TTuchelofficial is dismissed at @PSG_inside @BILD_Sport— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 24, 2020
Man Utd looking for four fresh faces
Manchester United want to make four additions to their squad, according to the Transfer Window Podcast.
The Red Devils are said to be in the market for a left-sided centre-half, a back-up right-back, a central midfielder and a right winger.
Will Messi remain at Barcelona?
Tosun set for Everton exit
Everton striker Cenk Tosun is set to leave the club in 2021 - according to AD.
Dutch outfit Feyenoord are eager to lure the 29-year-old away from Goodison Park in January, with the Toffees keen to sell.
Tosun has played a bit-part role in Everton's set-up this season, featuring in just four Premier League games to date.
Liverpool close to signing ex-Valencia star Garay
Reds lining up defensive cover
Liverpool are close to signing ex-Valencia star Ezequiel Garay - according to Todofichajes.
The Reds want to sign the 34-year-old to bolster their ranks at the back amid an injury crisis which has seen Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez sidelined.
Garay could join Liverpool as a free agent, but the Premier League champions are also weighing up a move for Real Madrid's Eder Militao.
PSG mull over Rudiger swoop
Paris Saint-Germain are mulling over a swoop for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger - according to Le Parisien.
Barcelona and Juventus have also been linked with the Germany international, who has fallen down the squad pecking order at Stamford Bridge.
PSG could launch a bid for Rudiger in the new year, with the centre-back currently playing second fiddle to Thiago Silva at Chelsea.
Inter hoping to seal De Paul deal in January
Inter are hoping to seal a deal for Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul in January - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Nerazzurri would like to bring the 26-year-old in on an 18-month loan deal, with performance-based incentives dictating the possibility of a permanent move further down the line.
Udinese currently value De Paul, who has also been linked with Leeds United, at around £32 million ($43m).
Simakan focused on Strasbourg
Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan has insisted he's happy at the club despite reported interest from AC Milan and Everton.
"I am a Strasbourg player today and very happy here. It's a club that makes me grow. I must continue to prove to the coach that I deserve my spot," he said on Wednesday.
"We're going to see with the club, we don't know what can happen, it's fate and we will manage it as best as we can."
Potter talks down Bissouma links
Brighton manager Graham Potter has dismissed reports suggesting the club have been approached by the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid for Yves Bissouma.
The Mali international has proved to be an excellent signing for Brighton, who secured his services from Lille in 2018, and reports have claimed United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid are interested in the 24-year-old midfielder.
Potter is aware of the rumours, but says reports of any approaches are wide of the mark and should be treated with caution.
Sociedad confirm Aperribay extension
✍ OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT| Jokin Aperribay announces that Imanol will continue as a coach until 2023 💙#Imanol2023 #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/rdgBmixUOo— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) December 23, 2020
Bordeaux eye fresh deal for Baysse
Bordeaux intend to offer a new deal to Paul Baysse in order to stave off interest from Nice, claims Le10Sport.
The 32-year-old previously spent the 2016-2017 season with the latter outfit, before he made the move to his current club.
Now, they are keen on his services again, prompting Bordeaux to mull their options to keep him onboard.
Cervi attracting MLS interest
Benfica winger Franco Cervi is in the sights of two MLS outfits jostling for his signature, per the league's Transfer Tracker.
The 26-year-old, a two-time league winner in Portugal, is attracting interest from Orlando City SC and FC Dallas.
Cervi brings a career of domestic and European experience, while he was capped four times by Argentina during their post-World Cup shakedown in 2018.
Ruffer set for Saint-Etienne exit
Stephane Ruffier will likely bring the curtain down on his decade-long stay at Saint-Etienne next year with no sign of a new contract for the veteran shot-stopper, says L'Equipe.
The 34-year-old joined the club from Monaco in 2011 and has written himself into local legend, steering them to the 2012-13 Coupe de la Ligue and winning a clutch of France caps along the way.
But he has fallen out of favour under Claude Puel and faces a struggle to establish himself in the starting XI at the club again.
Milan eye Calhanoglu extension
Stefano Pioli, AC Milan manager, to DAZN: "We're in talks with Calhanoglu to extend his contract. I'm sure he wants to stay, now it's time for negotiations but we want to keep Hakan". Nothing on with Man Utd or other clubs atm, confirmed. 🔴🇹🇷 #ACMilan https://t.co/RNDDdaEqDy— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2020
Celtic mulling McCarthy move
Celtic are mulling a move for boyhood fan James McCarthy, with the Scottish outfit seeking to bring the Crystal Palace midfielder to Glasgow, per Eurosport.
The Eagles man grew up as a Hoops fan and could leap at the chance to join them given his more limited prospects in the Premier League.
Celtic would likely need to free up space for him however, with Olivier Ntcham a likely candidate to be moved on.
Inter Miami land Seagrist in trade
Inter Miami have landed defender Patrick Seagrist in a trade with the New York Red Bulls in return for a third-round pick at the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, the clubs have announced.
The 22-year-old's option was declined by the latter last month and he now makes the move south to Florida ahead of the new campaign.
Miami were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs in their first MLS season last term.
Man Utd to trigger Lingard extension
The England midfielder is still set to leave Red Devils
Manchester United will trigger a year-long extension on Jesse Lingard's contract in order to prevent the playmaker from leaving Old Trafford for free, claims the Daily Mail.
The England midfielder has fallen out of favour since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took control at the club and is expected to try and reignite his career elsewhere.
But the Red Devils will activate a clause in his contract to take him through 2022 at the Theatre of Dreams, in order to ensure a transfer fee will be paid for him in the new year.