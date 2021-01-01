Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG players told Mbappe is staying this season

Otasowie nears £3.5m Club Brugge move
Wolves midfielder Owen Otasowie is closing in on a £3.5 million move to Club Brugge, reports The Athletic.
The 20-year-old U.S. international made his senior Wolves debut last December but failed to establish himself in the club's plans after that.
Otasowie has recently rejected a contract extension offer from Wolves, and will now continue his career in Belgium.
Milenkovic close to Fiorentina stay
Nikola Milenkovic appears likely to stay with Fiorentina despite Premier League interest, reports Sky Sports.
Tottenham, West Ham and Wolves have all held talks with the defender but no transfer has yet materialised.
Milenkovic is now mulling over a contract extension with the Viola.
Palacio joins Brescia
Veteran striker Rodrigo Palacio has signed a deal with Serie B side Brescia, the club has confirmed.
The 39-year-old has spent the past four seasons with Genoa, where he scored 20 goals in 127 appearances.
Juventus confirm Locatelli move
𝘈𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘓𝘰𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪? ➡️ 🤲— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 18, 2021
✍️ https://t.co/Ijw91pHjIS
#LocatelliAnnounced pic.twitter.com/AJT368qvJx
Eggestein leaves Werder and joins Freiburg
ℹ️ Maxi #Eggestein has left #Werder and completed a transfer to @scfreiburg.— SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) August 18, 2021
Thank you for the last 10 years and good luck on your next adventure, Maxi! 💚🤍
Read more here 👉https://t.co/WBETZq2p7P pic.twitter.com/iOBHn5sRzY
Forest bid for USMNT defender Cannon
Nottingham Forest have made a bid for Boavista right-back Reggie Cannon, reports 90min.
The 23-year-old moved from FC Dallas to Boavista in 2020 and became an integral part of the Portuguese side last term.
A second Championship club have also bid for the U.S. international.
Costa takes talent & temper back home with Atletico Mineiro
Former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea and star Diego Costa has returned to Brazil with Atletico Mineiro.
Goal's Daniel Edwards takes a look at the move, with the 32-year-old set for a return after not playing a single game since parting company with Atletico back in December.
Recap: Premier League done deals
Marseille attempting to hijack Ugbo's Genk move
A bit of a shock this one.— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 18, 2021
I'm reliably told that it is true about an 11th hour Marseille hijack for Ike Ugbo. #CFC https://t.co/PSKk3eHobb
Will Lukaku shine as Chelsea's No.9?
The last 9️⃣ Chelsea No.9️⃣s are a weird and wonderful bunch:— Goal (@goal) August 18, 2021
Romelu Lukaku 9️⃣
Tammy Abraham 9️⃣
Gonzalo Higuain 9️⃣
Alvaro Morata 9️⃣
Falcao 9️⃣
Fernando Torres 9️⃣
Franco Di Santo 9️⃣
Steve Sidwell 9️⃣
Khalid Boulahrouz 9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Nii0n4dbD7
Man Utd continue Pereira negotiations with Flamengo
Manchester United are continuing discussions with Flamengo over a deal for Andreas Pereira.
Goal has learned the Brazilian side have made a loan offer for the 25-year-old, with the midfielder keen to ensure more playing time ahead of the World Cup next year.
Napoli sign Juan Jesus
Welcome Juan 👋— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) August 18, 2021
👉 https://t.co/nEo48nng8p
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/wK2NLIkwWa
Woods departs Crystal Palace
Best of luck for the future, Sam ❤️💙#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 18, 2021
Lukaku inherits Chelsea No.9 shirt
Romelu Lukaku is officially Chelsea's new No.9 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NS8qlJ3Hd5— Goal (@goal) August 18, 2021
Besiktas sign Batshuayi on loan
Chelsea striker also pens new Blues deal
✍🏿 BAT-SHUAYI #BatsmanRises pic.twitter.com/FYqKFJChS6— Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) August 18, 2021
Barcelona proposed Dembele-Kulusevski swap deal
Barcelona proposed a swap deal involving Ousmane Dembele and Juventus star Dejan Kulusevski earlier this summer - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The Bianconeri immediately turned down the Blaugrana's offer, with Dembele's recent injury record thought to have played a part in their decision.
Dembele is currently recovering from a hamstring issue he picked up at Euro 2020 with France.
Bijlow pens fresh terms at Feyenoord
Our number one 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘆𝘀 one of us.#JUST1N2025 pic.twitter.com/uExRTwZplz— Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) August 18, 2021
Milan set to miss out on Ziyech
Milan are set to miss out on a deal for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri were hoping to bring in the 28-year-old on loan, but Thomas Tuchel wants him to play a key role in the Blues' squad this season.
Ziyech played in the UEFA Super Cup final before starting Chelsea's first Premier League game of 2021-22 against Crystal Palace, but picked up a shoulder injury in the 3-0
Fulham & West Brom chasing Spezia striker Nzola
Fulham and West Brom are chasing the signature of Spezia striker M'Bala Nzola, Goal can confirm.
Both clubs have already contacted the Italian club over the 25-year-old's availability, with it likely that they will accept a bid within the region of €7m.
Nzola hit 11 goals in 25 Serie A appearances for Spezia in the 2020-21 campaign.
Newcastle eager to bring in Leicester's Choudhury
Newcastle are eager to bring in Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury on loan, according to The Daily Mail.
Steve Bruce is pushing for loan deal for the 23-year-old, who still has two tears to run on his contract at the King Power Stadium.
Choudhury has made over 70 appearances for Leicester since graduating to their senior squad in 2015.
Spurs yet to accept Man City's £128m offer for Kane
Manchester City bid for Harry Kane is in place since last week, no news yet. €150m proposal ready from Man City but Tottenham are still on the same position. 🏴 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2021
Kane has been training regularly with Spurs since last Friday - and he’ll be respectful in the next days. #THFC
Arsenal close to sealing Odegaard move
Norwegian ace set to return to Emirates
Arsenal are close to sealing a move for Martin Odegaard move after stepping up talks with Real Madrid, Goal can confirm.
Odegaard spent six months on loan at Emirates Stadium in 2020-21, and endeared himself to Arsenal fans with his infectious energy in the middle of the pitch and eye for defence-splitting passes.
The 22-year-old returned to Real for their latest pre-season campaign in June, but Goal has reported the Spanish giants are now open to his departure on a permanent basis, with the Gunners eager to bring him back to north London.
Locatelli undergoes Juve medical
Visite in corso al J|Medical ⚪⚫@locamanuel73 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZwBsvzAemu— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 18, 2021
Kroos drops Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer hint
Toni Kroos has dropped a Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer hint while discussing Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit potentially weakening his club's main rivals.
Messi's 21-year career at Camp Nou officially came to an end at the start of the month when Barca announced that they were unable to re-sign the 34-year-old due to their ongoing struggle to get below La Liga's current wage limit.
PSG subsequently swooped in to sign Messi on a free transfer, but it has been suggested that they could lose another star name in the form of Mbappe, who has yet to reach an agreement with the club over a contract extension.
Read the full story on Goal.
Man City Women sign Australian forward Raso
We are delighted to announce the signing of Australian international @HayleyRaso on a two-year deal ✍️— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 18, 2021
Welcome to City, Hayley! 💙
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klUGiM
Locatelli arrives for Juventus medical
#Juventus: visite mediche per #Locatelli // Locatelli has arrived at J Medical to undergo his medical tests ahead of his move to Juventus 🇮🇹⚪️⚫️@Goalitalia @Goal pic.twitter.com/oy87vMRNW4— Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) August 18, 2021
PSG players told Mbappe is staying this season (CadenaSer)
The player himself is also said to accept his move to Real Madrid won't happen this summer
PSG sporting director Leonardo has told the players that Kylian Mbappe will not be leaving this summer, according to CadenaSer.
The report also states that Mbappe has told close allies within the dressing room that he does not expect to depart Paris until next year at the earliest.
Mbappe is desperate to join Real Madrid, but instead looks set to partner with Lionel Messi in the PSG attack for the 2021-22 campaign.
Inter 'keen on Gladbach star Thuram'
Inter are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram as they look to further bolster their attack following the signing of Edin Dzeko, according to Sky Sports.
The 24-year-old son of 1998 World Cup winner Lillian has impressed in Bundesliga, and is capable of playing across multiple attacking roles including centrally and out wide.
He has 25 goals in 80 appearances for Gladbach and played Inter in last season's Champions League, recording two assists in matches against the Milan side.
Haaland could stay at Dortmund beyond 2021-2022
Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose has insisted Erling Haaland could stay at Borussia Dortmund beyond the 2021-2022 season amid ongoing transfer rumours.
"He still has a long-term contract with us. Just because the public is constantly talking about him leaving BVB next summer, that doesn't necessarily have to be the case," Rose said during an interview with Sport Bild.
"In the end, Erling has to decide for himself where he sees his future. In any case, we are happy that he is currently playing for us - and, who knows, possibly it'll be even more than just one season if we write an extraordinary story here."
Watford in advanced talks to sign Torino's Lyanco
Watford are in advanced talks to sign Torino defender Lyanco, according to Sky Sports.
The 24-year-old is set to move to Vicarage Road for £18 million ($25m) after falling out of favour in Turin.
Real Betis have also been linked with Lycano, but Watford are well placed to beat the Spanish side to his signature.
Inter ready to offload Lazaro
Inter are ready to offload Austrian winger Valentino Lazaro, according to Calcio Mercato.
The Nerazzurri want to get the 25-year-old off their books after signing Denzel Dumfries to replace Archaf Hakimi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.
Benfica and Eintracht Frankfurt are currently leading the race for Lazaro, who spent last season on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.
Atletico negotiating to sign Wolves striker Mir
Atletico Madrid are locked in negotiations with Wolves over a possible deal for Rafa Mir, according to Football Insider.
The Wanderers want £17 million ($23m) for the 24-year-old, but are also open to a loan agreement.
Mir took in a loan spell at Huesca last season, where he scored 16 goals across all competitions.
Brentford welcome Fernandez
Welcome to #BrentfordFC Álvaro Fernández— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 17, 2021
The goalkeeper signs from @SDHuesca on a one-year loan deal with an option for permanent transfer, subject to international clearance. #BienvenidosAlvaro pic.twitter.com/Xsm9x9g5qL
Flamengo near Mendes loan agreement
Flamengo are near an agreement to bring in Lyon midfielder Thiago Mendes on a one-year, reports Gilmar Ferreira.
The 29-year-old last played in Brazil for Sao Paulo in 2017.
Chelsea work on outgoings ahead of window close
Chelsea are still working to sell Emerson Palmieri. OL are progressing in talks with Chelsea but Napoli hope Emerson to wait for their proposal in the next days. 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2021
Chelsea are also in negotiation for Zappacosta to Fiorentina [with Lirola to join OM] or Atalanta as plan B.
Thorns confirm Franch swap
The club has traded AD Franch to Kansas City in exchange for Abby Smith and $150,000 in allocation money.— Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) August 17, 2021
Thank you, AD, for all you've given to the club and our community.
Details: https://t.co/VKlL7CUD4k | #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/iea0IwNq0y
Kane fumes at Levy over broken promises (Daily Mail)
The striker is hoping to force through a move to Man City
Harry Kane is furious with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy over what he feels are broken promises, reports the Daily Mail.
Kane believes it was agreed he would be allowed to leave Spurs if the club didn't win a trophy or qualify for the Champions League last season.
But Levy is still refusing to allow Kane to leave as the striker aims to force a move through to Manchester City.
Wolves in talks over Semedo move
Wolves are in talks to sign Olympiacos defender Ruben Semedo, reports The Sun.
The Premier League side are interested in a one-year loan for the 27-year-old with an option to buy.
Semedo's signing could be a controversial one, as he was charged with attempted murder in 2018.
Celtic close to Juranovic deal
Celtic are close to a deal for Legia Warsaw right-back Josip Juranovic, according to Sky Sports.
The Croatia international will join for a fee of £2.5 million.
Tottenham interested in Zouma move
Tottenham are interested in a move for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, reports Sky Sports.
The 26-year-old does not appear to be in Thomas Tuchel's first-choice lineup this term and is also being targeted by West Ham.
Chelsea are demanding a £25 million ($34m) fee for Zouma.
Davies loan could earn Liverpool extra money
Liverpool will earn £500,000 if Ben Davies helps Sheffield United earn promotion to the Premier League this season, reports the Mirror.
The defender joined the Blades on a season-long loan and will aim to help the club bounce straight back up.
Sheffield do not have a purchase option on the 26-year-old.