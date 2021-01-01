Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to join Arsenal & Chelsea in race to sign €40m Hakimi

Ronald Koeman says he's "not confident" that Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona, but cannot imagine him playing for another club.

Messi has entered the final five months of his current contract at Camp Nou, with speculation over his future intensifying with each passing week.

The 33-year-old has insisted he will wait until the end of the season before making a final decision on his future, but he is being tipped to call time on his illustrious career at Barca amid reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Inter.

