Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Xavi wants Coman at Barcelona

Mikel Arteta says William Saliba could fight for a place in the Arsenal squad when he returns from his loan at Marseille next season.

The 20-year-old is on his third loan spell in France since he joined Arsenal from Saint-Etienne in 2019.

The centre-back has impressed with Marseille this season and earned rave reviews for his performance in the 0-0 draw against Paris Saint-Germain last week.

Read the full story on Goal here!