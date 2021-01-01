Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Cavani, De Gea & Martial set for axe at Man Utd

Sheffield United will not replace Wilder this season
Sheffield United will not seek a permanent successor to Chris Wilder before the end of the 2020-21 season, according to the Sun.
Paul Heckingbottom and Jason Tindall will take charge for the rest of the campaign, with the Blades 12 points adrift of safety and looking doomed to relegation to the Championship.
Cavani, Martial & De Gea set for axe at Man Utd (The Sun)
Future of several first-teamers set to be decided at transfer summit
A trio of Manchester United first-teamers could be on their way out of the club this summer, claims the Sun.
United will hold a transfer summit this week with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which is expected to decide against an extension of Cavani's one-year contract.
The club will also decide whether to listen to offers for Anthony Martial, while David de Gea is another player who could be moved on as Dean Henderson establishes himself as the Reds' favoured No. 1.
Saul receives Bayern offer
Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez has received an offer from Bayern Munich, according to AS.
The midfielder is keen to leave the Spanish capital after losing ground in Diego Simeone's first-team plans, with Marcos Llorente and Thomas Lemar squeezing him out of contention in the engine room.
Laporte makes Dembele renewal a priority
One of Joan Laporta's first priorities upon returning to the Barcelona presidency will be to renew the contract of Ousmane Dembele, reports Sport.
Laporta will be sworn in this week and is a big fan of the French forward, whose current deal expires in June 2022.
Keane wants Celtic job
Former Manchester United star Roy Keane has set his sights on a return to management with Celtic, reports the Sun.
The post at Parkhead is currently vacant after Neil Lennon resigned following his side's relinquishing of the Premiership title to arch-rivals Rangers.
Solskjaer clinches £9m a year Man Utd deal
Talks over extension set to begin imminently
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be rewarded with a lucrative new contract at Old Trafford, reports the Mirror.
The Norwegian will soon enter talks over an extension which will push his wages up to £9 million ($12.5m) a year after winning over United officials with the club's progress this season.