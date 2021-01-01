Transfer news and rumours LIVE: West Ham star Rice insists on contract release clause

West Ham star Rice insists on contract release clause
Man Utd, Chelsea & Liverpool all linked to England midfielder
West Ham United's in-demand midfielder Declan Rice is insisting the club write a release clause into his new contract, reports 90mins.
The England international is one of the Premier League's most coveted players, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City all linked with his services.
Man Utd face Ronaldo shirt shortage
Manchester United are struggling to keep up with the demand for Cristiano Ronaldo replica shirts, reports the Independent.
The club have faced a huge spike in interest in purchases, and were already behind in production due to Covid-related delays.
Aurier considering Arsenal move
Former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier would consider crossing the north London divide, reports Sky Sports.
Arsenal have emerged as one of the possible destinations for the Frenchman, who is a free agent after leaving Spurs.
Necaxa and Tigres chase Duarte
¡Atención, afición de @ClubNecaxa⚡⚡!— Super Deportivo a.m. (@superdeportivo) September 2, 2021
El defensa Alexis Duarte está cerca de llegar a los Rayos; @TigresOficial 🐯 también lo buscó.
Con información de @CLMerlohttps://t.co/KdxuealXDN
Besiktas land Barca midfielder Pjanic
Beşiktaş’a Hoş Geldin Miralem Pjanichttps://t.co/XsyzJSxcN0— Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) September 2, 2021