Transfer news and rumours LIVE: D.C. United leading race for Ozil

FIFA asked to rule on Leipzig's Augustin compensation
Governing body FIFA have been asked to rule on Leipzig's compensation claim after the failed transfer of Jean-Kevin Augustin to Leeds, reports The Athletic.
Leeds signed the French striker on loan from Leipzig last season, with the player to complete an £18m move to the English club if they were promoted to the Premier League before a certain date in June.
But the Covid-19-enforced break saw Leeds promoted after this date, with the now-Premier League side claiming the agreement is defunct because of this fact.
Manotas completes move from Houston to Tijuana
📰 | Official: Houston Dynamo FC transfer forward Mauro Manotas to Club Tijuanahttps://t.co/1GUxKKGiI8— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) December 8, 2020
Premier League teams after Hulk
Brazilian winger Hulk could seal a Premier League move in January, reports the Sun.
Hulk is set to leave Shanghai SIPG on a free transfer after rejecting a new contract.
The 34-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League, while Porto also remain in the race to sign the experienced attacker.
Pogba dropped following Raiola claim
Paul Pogba has been dropped by Ole Gunnar Solskajer following claims made by his agent Mino Raiola.
Raiola revealed on Monday that Pogba wants to leave Manchester United this winter, and the club has responded by not naming him to the team for a vital Champions League clash.
Red Bulls loan striker Jorgensen
The New York Red Bulls have loaned striker Mathias Jorgensen to AGF, reports BT.
Jorgensen's loan comes with an option to buy after featuring in just eight games in MLS this season.
He originally joined the Red Bulls in February 2019 at the age of 17, but has struggled to make an impact in the first team.
Firpo set for Barca exit
Barca receive Umtiti exit boost
Barcelona can take the first step on the road to finding Samuel Umtiti a new club after the defender was given the all-clear by doctors to return, reports Sport.
Umtiti has endured an injury nightmare at Camp Nou in recent seasons, and the club are keen to let him leave on loan in January, with Juventus and Everton believed to be among the interested parties.
Casemiro backs Zidane ahead of crucial Gladbach game
Casemiro has made clear Real Madrid's squad are firmly behind Zinedine Zidane as they aim to avoid a hugely embarrassing Champions League exit.
Madrid have become accustomed to success in Europe's premier club competition under Zidane, having lifted the trophy three times during his first spell in charge.
However, the reigning LaLiga champions were dumped out at the last-16 stage last season, going down 4-2 on aggregate to Manchester City, and are in serious danger of failing to make it out of their group for the first time ever.
Man Utd left seething over Raiola's Pogba transfer comments
Manchester United had just landed in Germany when Mino Raiola’s inflammatory comments dropped.
"It's over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United,” the agent told Tuttosport. “Paul at Manchester United is unhappy, he is no longer able to express himself as he would like and as expected of him.”
We’ve been here in the past with Raiola but the timing in the release of the interview has made it more contemptable than before. The squad were preparing for their biggest game of the season so far, a matchday six, group-stage showdown with RB Leipzig.
‘Alli & Winks have future in Mourinho’s hands’
Dele Alli and Harry Winks have no need to push for the exits at Tottenham, says Glenn Hoddle, although their respective futures do now lie in the hands of Jose Mourinho.
Spurs legend Hoddle told the Evening Standard: "When they play it is up to them to save their careers. What a wonderful thing for a manager, to know there are players chomping at the bit to show you what they can do."
Spurs & Everton among those monitoring Tavernier
Tottenham and Everton are among the Premier League clubs monitoring James Tavernier’s fien form at Rangers, according to the Daily Mail.
West Ham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle are also keeping a close eye on a right-back who has 16 goals and 12 assists to his name this season.
‘No way Chelsea sell astonishing Giroud in January’
Olivier Giroud may have seen questions asked of his ongoing presence at Chelsea heading towards the January transfer window, but Pat Nevin says there is no way the Blues are going to part with a striker who has hit an “astonishing” run of form.
Former Blues star Nevin told the club's official website: "This question is asked before nearly every January window to be fair, but I think we all know what the answer is after his five-goal haul in four days."
Juve to consider selling Ramsey
Aaron Ramsey has struggled to make the desired impact at Juventus and the Bianconeri are now considering moving him on, claims the Daily Mail.
The former Arsenal midfielder could be offered a route back to the Premier League in 2021, with the Wales international still boasting plenty of admirers in Britain.
Lazaar set for Newcastle exit
Achraf Lazaar is set to leave Newcastle when the transfer window reopens - as The Chronicle reports.
The 28-year-old was not named in Steve Bruce's latest Premier League squad, and the Magpies may look to cash in on the left-back before he becomes a free agent next summer.
Lazaar has promised to keep fighting for a spot in the Newcastle team, but has also admitted that a potential move to Italy holds great appeal.
Porto & Palmeiras chasing Hulk
Porto and Palmeiras are chasing the signature of Brazilian forward Hulk - according to Record.
The 34-year-old is now a free agent after leaving Shanghai SIPG, and is already being touted for a return to Estadio do Dragao.
Porto are thought to be keen on re-signing Hulk, but he may also have the option to join Palmeiras in his native Brazil.
Leicester-linked Tah open to Premier League move
Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah says he would be a good fit for the Premier League, which he believes is the league in the world.
The Germany international was linked with a move to Leicester City during the summer transfer window, with Arsenal also reported to be showing an interest in him earlier in the year.
Tah, 24, believes the English top-flight is the best league of all and is confident he would suit many clubs.
Read the full story on Goal.
D.C. United leading race for Ozil
MLS outfit looking to bring in Arsenal outcast
D.C. United are leading the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil - according to Turkish Publication DHA.
The 31-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Fenerbahce, but he would prefer to undertake a new challenge in MLS so that he can raise the profile of his brands M10 E-Sports and M10 Streetwear.
D.C. United have also suggested that Ozil, who has been tipped to leave Arsenal in 2021, can found his own football academy at Audi Field.
Fischer signs Union Berlin extension
Urs Fischer and Markus Hoffmann have signed contract extensions at the Alte Försterei.— 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) December 8, 2020
More information below. #fcunion https://t.co/pbILZdLwU6
Man Utd interested in Madrid's Vazquez
Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez is the subject of interest from Manchester United - according to Defensa Central.
The Red Devils think the 29-year-old could be the ideal man to provide extra competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right due to his versatility.
Madrid will be open to offers within the region of €15 million (£14m/$18m) for Vazquez when the transfer window reopens.
Kean opens door to permanent PSG transfer
Moise Kean has opened the door to a permanent Paris Saint-Germain transfer after a bright start to life in France.
Much was expected of Kean when he completed a €28 million (£25m/$34m) move to Everton from Juventus in the summer of 2019.
The Italian frontman established himself as one of the most exciting young players in Europe during his three-year stint at the Allianz Stadium, and Toffees supporters were initially hopeful that he could be the man to fire the club back towards the upper echelons of the Premier League.
Read the full story on Goal.
‘Man Utd or City should spend £100m on Grealish, not Sancho’
Manchester rivals United and City should be looking at investing £100 million ($133m) in Jack Grealish rather than Jadon Sancho, says Kevin Phillips, with the Aston Villa playmaker expected to smash the British transfer record at some point in 2021.
Phillips told Football Insider: "Only the wealthiest clubs could afford to sign him, the likes of United or City. Sancho is worth over £100m and, for me, I would rather have Grealish."
Liverpool shelve keeper plans
Liverpool no longer intend to snap up another goalkeeper, reports Football Insider.
Instead, the Reds are planning to offer a new contract to Caoimhin Kelleher and keep faith with him as back-up to Alisson.
Rudiger remains on Barca's radar
Bilic facing the boot by Baggies
West Brom will, according to The Mirror, sack Slaven Bilic if they fail to pick up a positive result against Newcastle.
The Croatian coach guided the Baggies to promotion back into the Premier League last season, but is now on borrowed time after overseeing a slow start to life in the top tier.
Man Utd eager to offload Romero
Manchester United are eager to offload Sergio Romero in the winter transfer window - according to Football Insider.
The Red Devils have placed a modest £2 million price tag on the Argentine goalkeeper's head, but will also consider loan offers in January.
Romero has not played for United in 2020-21 amid increased competition for places following Dean Henderson's return from a loan stint at Sheffield United.
Atletico striker Saponjic set to join Valladolid
Atletico Madrid striker Ivan Saponjic is set to join Real Valladolid in the January transfer window - according to AS.
The 23-year-old has yet to feature for Atletico this season, and Diego Simeone is planning to sanction his departure when the market reopens.
Atletico have already offered Saponjic to Valladolid, who are looking to bring him onto their books for a fee within the region of €300,000.
Liverpool eager to tie Fabinho down to fresh terms
Liverpool are eager to tie Fabinho down to fresh terms - according to The Guardian.
The Brazilian midfielder's current deal does not expire until 2023, but the Reds want him to remain at Anfield for at least another two years on top of that.
Fabinho has been forced to fill in at centre-back for Liverpool this term in the absence of key defensive duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.
Arsenal & Spurs vying for Kessie
North London rivals target Milan star
Arsenal and Tottenham are vying for Milan midfielder Franck Kessie - according to Calcio Mercato.
Milan are aware of the interest from the Premier League duo, but will not sell the 23-year-old for less than €45 million (£41m/$55m).
Kessie is contracted to remain at San Siro until 2022, and has played a key role in Milan's rise to the Serie A summit this season.
'Pogba can come back to Juventus' - Raiola reveals Man Utd's star next possible destination
Paul Pogba can return to Serie A champions Juventus as he is unhappy at Manchester United, according to his agent Mino Raiola.
'Three managers haven't backed Ozil, are they all wrong?' - Carragher denies Arsenal need midfielder
Jamie Carragher says Mesut Ozil is not the solution to Arsenal's problems and believes the Gunners will have to go through a difficult period before things get better.
Carragher urges Man United to offload 'overrated' Pogba
Jamie Carragher has urged Manchester United to “get rid” of Paul Pogba following the latest inflammatory comments from the player’s agent.
Spurs & PSG consider Dybala offers
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala could be on his way to Tottenham or Paris Saint-Germain.
The Argentina international looks set to leave Juventus after a breakdown in negotiations over a new contract.
TodoFichajes reports the Spurs and PSG are the only teams currently in the frame to land the 27-year-old, but Juventus want around €80 million (£73m/$97m) for him.
Wolves striker Cutrone wants to cancel Fiorentina loan
Patrick Cutrone wants to end his loan spell at Fiorentina in January to find a new club.
The striker is on loan from Wolves for the season, but he is not happy with his role as a substitute.
Calciomercato says his agents will negotiate his departure from Fiorentina, while Parma and Bologna are interested in taking him.
Pogba wants Real Madrid move
The midfielder wants to leave Man Utd continue his career in Spain
Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United to join Real Madrid, Eurosport claims.
The midfielder’s agent said that his time at Old Trafford is coming to an end and that he is not happy at the club.
He has been linked with Madrid ever since his return to United from Juventus and wants to continue his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Juve and Paris Saint-Germain are also reported to be interested.
Camavinga wants to leave Rennes
Eduardo Camavinga has told his new agents that he wants to leave Rennes at the end of the season.
The 18-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and has 18 months left on his deal with the French club.
He has recently switched agents to Stellar Group and AS says he has made clear that he wants to leave.
Ozil to join Fenerbahce in January
Midfielders struggles at Arsenal to end next month
Mesut Ozil will leave Arsenal to join Fenerbahce in January.
The attacking midfielder has no future at the Gunners as coach Mikel Arteta left him out of the squad for the season.But Fenerbahce it was reported on Sport Digitale that Ozil is "90 per cent sure" to end up in Turkey next month.
Barcelona scout Benfica striker Nunez
Barcelona sent scouts to watch Darwin Nunez in action for Benfica, Sport reports.
The Camp Nou side want to invest in their attack and are keeping an eye on the 21-year-old Uruguay international.
Sporting director Ramon Planes was in Lisbon to see him in action against Pacos de Ferreira.Barca are not lining up a January bid for him but could swoop in next summer.
Premier League & Bundesliga sides join Celtic in McKenzie race
Philadelphia Union centre-back Mark McKenzie is being monitored by Premier League clubs and a Bundesliga side.
The defender is already wanted by Scottish giants Celtic, but they face competition from elsewhere.
“It's not necessarily going to be Celtic. There is a German league club and other European leagues going for that player. Some of the Premier League clubs are also observing him,” sporting director Ernst Tanner told Sky Sports.