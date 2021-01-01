Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City reverse course on Fernandinho

The veteran midfielder might not leave the club after all

Manchester City may reverse course from their plan to let Fernandinho leave, with the club now considering him too essential in the dressing room, according to the Daily Mail.

The Brazilian started in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg vs Paris Saint-Germain and demonstrated he can also still be of use on the pitch with his performance in a winning effort.

Fernandinho reportedly could also be convinced to stick at Manchester City after retirement as a staffer, where his leadership could continue to have an impact on young players.