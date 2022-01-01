Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to challenge Arsenal for Adeyemi signing

Pep Guardiola has warned that there is no guarantee that Erik ten Hag will succeed as Manchester United manager.

The Manchester City boss has hailed the Dutchman as "exceptional" for what he has done during his career, with the pair having worked together at Bayern Munich.

But Guardiola stresses that previous examples of coaches who have failed to get going at Old Trafford prove there is no certainty Ten Hag will fare any better.

