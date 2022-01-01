Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Milan look to hijack Inter's Dybala deal

Botman completes £35 million transfer to Newcastle
Newcastle United have completed the £35 million ($42.9m) signing of Sven Botman from Lille, the club has announced.
Formal details are set to be concluded this week, at which point Botman will become the team's fourth signing of the summer after Alex Murphy, Matt Targett and Nick Pope.
Silva wants Neymar at Chelsea
Thiago Silva is eager to welcome his close friend Neymar to Chelsea amid the uncertainty surrounding the winger's future at Paris Saint-Germain.
Neymar is determined to stay on with the club but, if he were to leave, Silva says he'd love to reunite with him in London.
Suarez not on LAFC's radar
Luis Suarez is not on LAFC's radar as they've instead set their sights on another striker, according to Univision.
Aston Villa's Trezeguet is instead their main target, although little progress has been made in negotiations.
The club, though, is determined to sign a striker after recently adding Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini.
Milan looking to hijack Inter's Dybala deal
AC Milan are prepared to swoop in and sign Paulo Dybala, according to RadioRadio.
Uncertainties during negotiations with Inter have frustrated Dybala's team, leaving the door open for their crosstown rivals to hijack the deal.
Milan feel confident that they can entice Dybala to sign on a free transfer.
Former Real Madrid winger Jese Rodriguez signs with MKE Ankaragucu
🇪🇸 O geldi...#jeserodriguez pic.twitter.com/nUg3DeH51h— MKE Ankaragücü (@Ankaragucu) June 28, 2022