Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool interested in Ramos move

Crew snap up Molino
Columbus Crew have signed winger Kevin Molino from free agency.
The 30-year-old Trinidad and Tobago international left Minnesota United at the end of last season.
He chooses the champs. He chooses Columbus.
Welcome, @kevinmolino10.
Baggies close in on Snodgrass deal
West Brom are close to signing Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass from West Ham, according to Sky Sports.
The 33-year-old has agreed an 18-month deal after the Baggies beat off competition from other Premier League sides for his services.
Snodgrass will become Sam Allardyce's first signing as West Brom once he has completed a medical.
Preston seal Iversen deal
Preston have confirmed the loan signing of Leicester goalkeeper Daniel Iversen until the end of the season.
The 23-year-old is the Championship club's third loan signing of the window after Jayson Molumby joined from Brighton and Ched Evans moved from Fleetwood.
PNE have made their third signing of the January transfer window, signing @LCFC goalkeeper Daniel Iversen on loan for the rest of the season.
➡️ https://t.co/IIvMd46Tyj#pnefc pic.twitter.com/M4UEgUMvIz
Arsenal complete Rekik signing
Arsenal have also made their first move in the January market, signing teenage defender Omar Rekik from Hertha Berlin.
The 19-year-old will join the Gunners' Under 23s side after penning a professional contract with the club.
The centre-back spent periods in the youth academies of Feyenoord, PSV, Manchester City and Marseille before joining the German side.
Diallo completes Man Utd move
Manchester United have confirmed they have completed the signing of Amad Diallo from Atalanta.
The club agreed a fee worth up to £37 million with add-ons in October on the last day of the summer transfer window and have finally obtained all the correct paperwork to allow the winger to complete his move this month.
He has signed a contract to the end of June 2025, with the option of an extra year.
PSG not interested in Eriksen
Paris Saint-Germain are not planning a move for Inter flop Christian Eriksen, claims ESPN.
The Danish playmaker is expected to leave San Siro 12 months after his arrival, but a reunion with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino at Parc des Princes is not on the cards.
New arrival in New England
Reunited and it feels so good
Welcome to the club, @AJD_20!
Spurs open to Bale stay
Tottenham are open to the idea of keeping Gareth Bale on their books beyond the end of the season, but Eurosport says they will seek another loan deal with Real Madrid.
The Wales international forward has not made the expected impact back in north London, making a permanent transfer difficult, but Jose Mourinho is keep to keep him around.
Man Utd keen on Kone
Manchester United have joined the hunt for Toulouse starlet Kouadio Kone, claims FootMercato.
The highly-rated 19-year-old midfielder is also said to be interesting AC Milan and Borussia Monchengladbach.
Liverpool unlikely to sign centre-half reinforcements
Jurgen Klopp admits that Liverpool are unlikely to sign a centre-half during the January transfer window, but nothing is being ruled out as the Reds continue to mull over their options.
The German tactician has said: "I don’t know if something will happen or not. Maybe you could do something but that would be a short-term solution, and we don’t have that short-term solution. That’s not right, because it doesn’t help really."
Macey closing on Arsenal exit
Matt Macey has a deal agreed with Hibernian and is now in the process of thrashing out a pay off at Arsenal, claims Football Insider.
The 26-year-old goalkeeper has passed a medical at Easter Road and agreed to a short-term contract.
Atletico draw up three-man striker shortlist
Atletico Madrid have, according to the Daily Mail, drawn up a three-man list of striker targets.
Having terminated the contract of Diego Costa, the Liga giants are now setting their sights on Napoli star Arkadiusz Milik as well as Raul de Tomas and Loren Moron.
Inter Miami part with boss
#InterMiamiCF and Manager Diego Alonso have mutually agreed to part ways.
Club Statement 👇https://t.co/TmxXJXvTyP
Lampard dreams of becoming Barca boss
Van de Beek urged to push for Man Utd exit
Donny van de Beek needs to consider leaving Manchester United says Ronald de Boer, with the former Netherlands midfielder warning the 23-year-old midfielder that he is in danger of missing out on the European Championships.
De Boer told AD: “If the view on playing time does not improve, he may have to declare that he should be loaned or even sold.”
Schone ends Genoa contract amid interest from England
Lasse Schone has decided to terminate his contract at Genoa, with his agent confirming interest from England.
The former Ajax midfielder has been frozen out at the Serie A club and has decided to leave, having not played for the first team in the 2020-21 season.
Schone's agent Revien Kanhai said: "Now he has several offers. I cannot exclude a return to Ajax, but there are also many clubs interested from England, Belgium and Italy."
Flick concedes Bayern unlikely to dip into market
Bayern Munich are unlikely to make any new signings in the January transfer window, head coach Hansi Flick has claimed.
The Bavarians have the opportunity to add to their squad in the winter market, although Flick has insisted that, due to the coronavirus crisis, new additions will not be sought.
He told reporters: "The situation is currently not that easy for almost all clubs in the world because of coronavirus.
"That's why I'm not someone who goes ahead and says: 'I want to have new players'. On the contrary. I know that the situation."
Alanna Kennedy joins Tottenham on permanent deal
We are delighted to announce that Alanna Kennedy's loan has been converted into a permanent transfer.
Arteta on Saliba loan & his future at Arsenal
Mikel Arteta appreciates why questions are being asked of Arsenal’s decision to send William Saliba out on loan - with £27 million ($37m) having been invested - but the Gunners boss says the teenage defender still has a bright future in north London.
Arteta told reporters: "We signed a big project that we had some issues with because he’s not played enough football over the past 18 months and at that age, and in the development phase he is at, that is crucial.
"I was always very conscious when he came back, when he didn’t do the step that he had to before joining us, that to start a relationship with a new manager, a new club, new team-mates where he is not having any game time is really difficult and I think it is damaging for the future.
"I want to protect the player that we signed and the future we have alongside him and the best way to do that is to give him minutes to play.
"He has been really good, it has been a difficult few months for him to cope with that situation but I see the development that he has made, the progression that he has shown over the months and now he is ready to compete.
"He is going to a really strong league as well, a league he knows really well, he has experience [there] and he needs to play as many games as possible to be ready for us from next season."
Romero says his goodbyes at Man Utd
Sergio Romero has apparently bid farewell to Manchester United staff ahead of a possible January transfer away from Old Trafford, the MEN reports.
The United back-up goalkeeper has found regular game-time hard to come by under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with both Dean Henderson and David de Gea ahead of him in the pecking order.
It would appear as though he'll finally be allowed to move on in the winter window, with Boca Juniors having been linked with signing the Argentina international.
Laxalt wants Celtic stay as he turns down Al-Hilal offer
Diego Laxalt has turned down a move to Al-Hilal as he wants to continue his career in Europe, preferably with current loan club Celtic, Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims.
The winger was offered a three-year contract worth almost €3 million per season to sign for the Saudi league leaders although Laxalt turned down the proposal.
Indeed, the Uruguayan wants to remain with Celtic and, should Neil Lennon be kept on as head coach at Parkhead, it's likely that the Northern Irishman will pursue a permanent deal with AC Milan.
Arteta offers Ozil transfer update
Mikel Arteta is hopeful that the Mesut Ozil situation at Arsenal is sorted soon - but the playmaker will not be allowed to depart unless the deal is beneficial to both player and club.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal's FA Cup third-round clash with Newcastle United on Saturday evening, Arteta said of Ozil: "If something is sorted this month it is because it is good for both parties - for Mesut and his future and good for the club.
"If that is the case we will move forward, if it is not the case then he will continue here."
Watmore signs new Middlesbrough deal despite PL interest
Duncan Watmore has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with Middlesbrough to end speculation over his future at the club.
The likes of Burnley and West Brom had been linked with the former Sunderland midfielder, although the Championship club confirmed on Thursday that Watmore had penned fresh terms at the Riverside Stadium.
Liverpool unlikely to make any January signings
Reds reportedly won't address centre-back issues
Liverpool are unlikely to bring in any new players in the January transfer window, the Athletic reports.
Injuries to the likes of Virgin van Dijk and Joe Gomez have left the Reds particularly short at centre-back, with reports suggesting that the Reds would look to bring in reinforcements in the winter window.
But with the club's board not wanting for quick-fixes relating to the Merseysiders' transfer strategy, it's unlikely that any new faces will arrive at Anfield this month.
‘Grealish is super but doesn’t fit Manchester United’
Jack Grealish is a “super player" says Andy Cole, but the former Manchester United striker is not convinced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be breaking the bank in order to sign the Aston Villa playmaker.
Cole told talkSPORT: "I think Grealish is a super player, I’m not going to sit here and say anything different, but I’m looking at Manchester United’s midfield at the moment, where would you play him?"
Murray to make QPR move
Brighton are set to sanction a loan move to QPR for Glenn Murray, claims The Athletic.
The 37-year-old striker is currently with Watford, but that deal has not worked out as planned and he will be allowed to cross London in the current window.
Chelsea must sell before bidding for Rice
Chelsea will need to get at least two players off their books before making a move for Declan Rice, claims The Mirror.
The West Ham midfielder remains a top target for the Blues, but they must free up funds and space in their squad before tabling a big-money bid.
Wolves unlikely to land Origi
Wolves are not expected to make a bid for Liverpool forward Divock Origi.
The Belgian forward is struggling for game time this season, and seen a move away from Anfield mooted, but The Molineux View Podcast claim no approach from the West Midlands will be made.
Parma part with coach
Parma Calcio 1913 Official Statement
Tomori to see loan move blocked
Cutrone returns to Molineux
Patrick Cutrone returns to @Wolves
Patrick Cutrone returns to @Wolves 🤝
Good luck, Patrick!
#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina pic.twitter.com/aGThOg6UKg
‘Willian and Pepe could make Smith Rowe another Gnabry’
Arsenal need to ensure that Emile Smith Rowe does not become another Serge Gnabry, says Ian Wright.
Wright wants Arteta to resist the urge to return so-called stars to his starting XI, saying that overlooking potential at this stage could leave Arsenal with another Gnabry on their hands, after the current Bayern Munich winger left north London in order to fulfil his potential.
The Gunners great told the Wrighty’s House Podcast: “I think that what Mikel has done now, the timing with which he’s done it, is absolutely perfect because I think if Smith Rowe doesn’t get into this team, at this stage, and they carry on doing what they’re doing and persisting with people who are not performing at the levels they should – whether it’s Willian or [Nicolas] Pepe – I think you lose him.
“Especially with January being here, and then we’ve got a Serge Gnabry on our hands.”
Edouard 'puts clubs on alert with agent change'
Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has changed his agent ahead of a possible transfer as he enters the final 18 months of his contract, according to Glasgow Live.
The 22-year-old is now represented by Stellar Group, the same agency who look after Gareth Bale and negotiated his return to Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid last summer.
Edouard, whose contract expires in 2022, has been linked with Arsenal and Juventus, among others.
EFL club 'keen on Wolves midfielder'
Burton Albion have asked to sign Wolves midfielder Terry Taylor on loan, claim Football Insider.
Taylor's season-long deal at League Two Grimsby Town has been terminated, and the League One relegation battlers are keen to bring him to Pirelli Stadium.
The 19-year-old, who has four Wales U21 caps and has trained with the senior side, made 14 appearances for Grimsby this season.
Arsenal to wrap up Rekik deal
Arsenal are, according to football.london, all set to complete the signing of Hertha Berlin defender Omar Rekik.
The Gunners will buy into the potential of the highly-rated 19-year-old before allowing him to see out the season on loan in Germany.
Will Messi end up staying at Barcelona?
Milan keeping tabs on Thauvin
AC Milan are keeping tabs on French winger Florian Thauvin, reports CalcioMercato.
Thauvin's contract with Marseille is set to run out this summer, and the club is prepared to lose him on a free transfer.
AC Milan are prepared to offer Marseille a four-year deal as they have become the favourites to sign the winger.
Barcelona-linked Depay: I might stay at Lyon until the end of the season
Memphis Depay says that he may remain at Lyon until the end of the season amid links to Barcelona.
Depay's contract is set to expire this summer, leading to several links to a reunion with Ronald Koeman.
Inter Miami after Everton goalkeeper
Inter Miami are looking to sign Everton's Jonas Lossl ahead of the 2021 MLS season, reports the Miami Herald.
Lossl, who went to the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Denmark, is also a target of Marseille as he looks set to leave Everton in search of first-team minutes.
The 31-year-old goalkeeper hasn't played a first-team match since joining Everton in July 2019, having previously played for Huddersfield, Mainz and Guingamp.
Liverpool interested in Ramos move
Reds apparently keen on Madrid skipper
Liverpool are interested in signing Sergio Ramos, reports El Chiringuito.
Ramos is out of contract this summer and Liverpool are looking to add to their defensive numbers.
The Real Madrid star does have a complicated history with the Reds, though, having become a target of vitriol for his role in Mohamed Salah's injury in the 2018 Champions League final.
Man Utd would need to pay £90 million for Grealish deal
Manchester United would need to pay a fee of £90 million ($122m) minimum to sign Jack Grealish, reports the Athletic.
Grealish's price has gone up after he signed a new contract with Aston Villa last summer.
Manchester United were keen to sign Grealish last summer, but instead went after Donny van de Beek.
Ajax look to seal €25m deal for Haller
West Ham striker set to leave PL club
Ajax are looking to seal a move for West Ham striker Sebastian Haller, according to L'Equipe.
Haller joined the Hammers from Eintracht Frankfurt in summer 2019 and has scored 14 goals in 50 appearances since making the move to England.
Ajax's move at Haller will come at a cost of €25 million (£22.7m/$30.9m).
MLS Cup champions Crew bring back Francis
The Columbus Crew have re-signed Waylon Francis, the club announced on Wednesday.
Francis has made115 regular-season appearances for the Crew and was a member of the 2020 MLS Cup-winning team.
“We are pleased to re-sign Waylon for the 2021 campaign,” said Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko.
“Waylon is a veteran in this League and is someone who has spent a lot of time in Columbus with a thorough understanding of our Club culture. We look forward to his contributions to our team as we look to continue to contend for trophies in multiple competitions.
Simeone hints at Atletico exit
Diego Simeone has hinted that he could leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.
Simeone and Atleti fell to third-tier Cornella on Wednesday to fall out of the Copa del Rey.
Barnsley add Norwich forward
Barnsley have announced the signing of Carlton Morris from Norwich.
The 25-year-old forward joins Barnsley on a deal until 2023, having previously departed Norwich on six loan spells.
“I'm delighted to sign for Barnsley Football Club and I can't wait to get involved," he said. "I'd describe myself as offering a bit of everything. I like to think I'm strong and quick, good technically. I know I'm describing a super-player there, so don't expect too much!
"But no, I will leave everything out there on the pitch every time, that is a given, something I pride myself on."
MLS veteran Robles announces retirement
Goalkeeper Luis Robles has announced his retirement on Instagram.
During his seven-year stay with the New York Red Bulls, Robles won three Supporters' Shields and was named the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2015.
He spent last season with Inter Miami, having also played for Kaiserslautern and Karlsruher early in his career.