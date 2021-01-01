Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool in advanced talks to sign Konate

Reds closing in on RB Leipzig star

Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate - according to The Athletic.

The Reds are working hard to finalise a deal for the 21-year-old, who has a €40 million (£34m/$47m) release clause.

Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with a defensive injury crisis in 2020-21, and Konate's arrival would give him a valuable extra option at the back.