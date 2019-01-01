Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Kroos targeted by PSG

Former French defender has criticised Paris Saint-Germain after it was reported last week they wanted to sign Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera.

Sagnol also claimed PSG do not need a player like Herrera, having paid £43million ($57m) for Leandro Paredes in January

“For me, this is not the level that PSG must target to pass a stage. Today, PSG must pass a course,” he told RMC.

“Me, I continue to say today, I do not know why they paid €50m for Paredes. For me, he’s still an enigma. Ander Hererra is no better than Paredes. He’s the same kind of player and they are not the ones who make you go through stages.

“If you want to be a big club and win the , you need big players. You need a general in the middle.”