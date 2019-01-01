Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Kroos targeted by PSG

Sagnol perplexed by Herrera to PSG rumours
Former French defender has criticised Paris Saint-Germain after it was reported last week they wanted to sign Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera.
Sagnol also claimed PSG do not need a player like Herrera, having paid £43million ($57m) for Leandro Paredes in January
“For me, this is not the level that PSG must target to pass a stage. Today, PSG must pass a course,” he told RMC.
“Me, I continue to say today, I do not know why they paid €50m for Paredes. For me, he’s still an enigma. Ander Hererra is no better than Paredes. He’s the same kind of player and they are not the ones who make you go through stages.
“If you want to be a big club and win the Champions League, you need big players. You need a general in the middle.”
West Ham have £30million summer kitty
West Ham will be £30 million to spend on new recruits this summer, according to football.london.
However, this figure could increase depending on where the Hammers finish in the league and how much money they make from player sales.
Spurs prepare fresh Grealish bid
Tottenham are planning to renew their interest in Jack Grealish this summer.
The Aston Villa midfielder has been in superb from this season and was even linked with a call up to Gareth Southgate’s recent England squad.
Spurs did try and sign the 23-year-old last summer, but ultimately saw their £25m ($33m) bid spurned by Villa.
However, this year the north London club could also face competition from West Ham and Bournemouth for Grealish’s signature, claim the Mirror.
Kroos could join PSG for £68m
The German international could be looking for a new challenge after five seasons in the Spanish capital.
And talkSPORT, are reporting that a deal to bring Toni Kroos to Paris Saint-Germain could happen.
While the outlet divulges little details about any potential transfer, they do claim a deal to sign the midfielder could cost around £68m ($90m).
Arsenal target Thuram
Arsenal are hoping to sign Marcus Thuram from Guingamp this summer.
According to Le10Sport, The Gunners are keen admirers of the attacker, and the son of World Cup winner, Lilian.
However, any hopes Unai Emery has of signing Thuram could be dashed by Dortmund, Manchester United and Tottenham, all of who are also monitoring the 21-year-old.