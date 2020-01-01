Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern to sell Thiago to sign Havertz

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Kai Havertz Bayern Munich
Lazio make offer for Verona's Kumbulla

2020-06-25T23:09:49Z

Lazio have made an offer for Verona defender Marash Kumbulla, reports Gianluca DiMarzio.

Kumbulla has already agreed to a five-year deal for the defender, although the two clubs have yet to agree on a price.

The 20-year-old made his senior debut in 2018 and has also earned one cap for Albania. 

Lille chasing Ajax's Botman

2020-06-25T23:07:40Z

Ajax could see another summer of departures with Lille among the club's targeting one young star.

According to De Telegraaf, Lille have made an offer for 20-year-old defender Sven Botman.

Botman could be the first player to leave Ajax, with Andre Onana, Donny van de Beek and Nicolas Tagliafico among those that could depart this summer.

Spurs make offer for Magalhaes

2020-06-25T23:04:56Z

Tottenham have made an offer to sign Brazillian defender Gabriel Magalhaes, reports Fichajes.

The Lille defender has broken through with the Ligue 1 side this season, becoming a regular in defence.

Lille are open to cashing in on the defender this summer, with Tottenham joining Napoli and Real Madrid among those interested. 

Gabriel Magalhaes Lille 2019-20

Former U.S. youth international signs in Spain

2020-06-25T23:03:10Z

Josh Perez has signed a deal with CD Castellon, the club announced.

The winger has represented the U.S. at youth level up to the Under-23's and was a candidate to make the Olympic squad this summer.

Perez was most recently on the books at Fiorentina, where he featured for the club's youth teams.

Bayern to offload Thiago to finance Havertz bid

2020-06-25T22:56:24Z

Chelsea are also circling

Bayern Munich will seek to sell Thiago for €60 million (£53m/€66m) in order to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz for €80m, according to Kicker.

The attacking midfielder has been in fine form lately and has been subject to interest from Chelsea.