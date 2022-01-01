Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale to leave Real Madrid in summer

Liverpool man on radar for top-flight sides

Liverpool man James Milner is on the radar of both Crystal Palace and Watford, per Fichajes.

The Reds veteran is entering the twilight of his career but still shows no sign of slowing down.

Though a switch to old side Leeds has been mooted on occasion, it is thought that Jurgen Klopp would rather keep him at Anfield - but now, the Eagles and Hornets have both gone looking for a potential approach.