Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale bound for different Chinese club

Amiri set for Leverkusen move
Nadiem Amiri is set to join Bayer Leverkusen, Bild is reporting.
A deal is expected to be completed on Tuesday as Amiri will make the move from Hoffenheim on a five-year contract.
Amiri, who has made 115 total appearances for his current club, would be out of contract with Hoffenheim next summer.
Arsenal and Lille agree on installments for record Pepe deal
Arsenal will have five-years to pay a club-record fee to secure the transfer of Nicolas Pepe, according to the Daily Mail.
The Gunners will pay £20 million ($24.5 millon) of that record £72 million ($88 million) fee upfront.
The remaining portion of the fee will be paid over five years and the Ivorian is set for a medical by the end of the week.
Cutrone confirms Milan exit ahead of Wolves move
Patrick Cutrone has confirmed that he will leave AC Milan to join Wolverhampton.
The Premier League side is set to seal a £20 million ($24m) move for the Italian striker, who confirmed on Monday he is set to make the move.
Woodburn set to join Oxford United on loan
Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn will join Oxford United on loan, according to the Daily Mail.
The young attacker will head out on loan in search of first-team football after becoming the youngest goalscorer in Liverpool's history in 2016.
However, following a difficult spell with Sheffield United last season, the 19-year-old will look to kickstart his career in League One.
Marotta: Inter's Lukaku offer 'fair'
Inter's offer for Romelu Lukaku was "fair", according to the Serie A side's CEO Giuseppe Marotta.
Marotta says the club will not overpay for the Manchester United striker, who has been linked with a move to Italy all summer.
Bale in negotiations with new Chinese club
The winger's Real Madrid departure seems to be drawing closer despite recent setbacks
Gareth Bale is in negotiations with a new Chinese club, reports Onda Cero.
The Wales star had been linked with Jiangsu Suning only to see a move fall through in recent days.
Bale will not join his Real Madrid team-mates for the Audi Cup as the club looks to negotiate his departure.