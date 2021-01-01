Olympics 2020 women's semi-final Matchday LIVE: USWNT v Canada updates, news and TV reaction

Major blow for the USWNT as Alyssa Naeher is forced out with a leg injury in the first half.

Naeher has been huge for the United States particularly from the penalty spot against the Netherlands in the quarter-final.

Franch gets a big chance to make her mark now, though, after proving to be one of the NWSL's best goalkeepers in recent seasons. She is making her sixth appearance with the USWNT, and none will be bigger than this one.