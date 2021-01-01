Live Blog

Odisha vs Chennaiyin LIVE - Follow ISL in real time

Chennaiyin will look to get their first win against Odisha in the ISL...

The Return of Marcelinho

2021-01-13T13:48:15Z

It looked like Marcelinho would be a key part of Stuart Baxter's plans when the signing was announced before the season but it's only his fourth start of the season tonight. His last start was in the 0-1 loss to Bagan on December 3. 
Pressure on Onwu?

2021-01-13T13:38:44Z

Diego Mauricio scored a hat-trick against Blasters but couldn't replicate the same level of display in Odisha's last game. He is on the bench tonight and Manuel Onwu gets a chance to lead the line. 

No Rafa, No Party?

2021-01-13T13:20:53Z

Chennayin were dealt a huge blow when their key player Rafael Crivellaro suffered an injury. They have scored just eight goals this season, the lowest tally among all teams. 

Odisha vs Chennaiyin

2021-01-13T13:13:37Z

Chennaiyin are winless in four games (three draws and a loss) as they prepare to take on Odisha who have also had a poor season in the seventh season of ISL. 

Odisha have been leaking goals in the first half and Chennaiyin will hope they can get off to a good start. The game will kick off at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim wherein Chennaiyin have never won an ISL match. 