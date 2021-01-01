Odisha FC 2-2 Kerala Blasters: The Kalinga Warriors ride Diego Mauricio brace to hold the Yellow Army

FULL TIME!
Odisha 2-2 Kerala Blasters
A brace from Diego Mauricio helps Odisha FC hold Kerala Blasters to a 2-2 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Thursday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
The Brazilian broke the deadlock in favour of Odisha in the 45th minute but Jordan Murray restored parity for Kerala Blasters in the 52nd minute. Gary Hooper then handed Kerala the lead in the 68th minute but it was shortlived as Mauricio brought Odisha back in the game in the 74th minute.
91' Now Arshdeep makes a save!
89' What a save by Albino!
88' Tratt's header goes above the crossbar!
74' GOAL! Odisha 2-2 Kerala Blasters
Mauricio completes his braceBrad Inman sets up a square pass from the right side of the box for Diego Mauricio and the Brazilian striker who is left unmarked inside the box find the back of the net. Game on!
68' GOAL! Odisha 1-2 Kerala Blasters
Hooper gives Kerala the leadVicente sends a long ball from the centre circle and Sahal receives the ball on the edge of the box and quickly sets up for Hopper who enters the box and slots the ball home.
65' Rahul KP's shot goes wide!
52' GOAL! Odisha 1-1 Kerala Blasters
Jordan Murray equalises!Gary Hooper makes a run inside the box and goes past Albino who comes out of his line and squares the ball in the middle. An unmarked Murray pounces one the ball and finds the back of the net.
52' Odisha FC - Substitution
SECOND HALF!
HALF TIME!
45' GOAL! Odisha 1-0 Kerala Blasters
Mauricio breaks the deadlockJerry Mawihmingthanga lobs the ball toward Diego Mauricio inside the box who scores past Albino Gomes.
39' Vinit intercepts Rahul's pass
34' Juande misses an easy chance!
Cooling break!
31' Hooper's shot goes wide!
30' Good save by Albino
Scrappy start to the game
9' Jordan Murray's shot goes over crossbar
KICK-OFF!
Can Odisha do the double?
Two changes in Kerala Blasters XI
Three changes in the Odisha lineup
Team news!
Odisha vs Kerala Blasters - Team news!#ISL #OFCKBFC pic.twitter.com/cQ9J59MzBP— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 11, 2021