NorthEast United 3-1 Odisha LIVE - Luis Machado scores a first-half brace

80 - Odisha unable to threaten
2021-02-14T13:07:10Z
NINE shots on target for NorthEast in this game, compared to Odisha's two. They have easily been the better team in this contest so far. A goal in the next five minutes by Odisha will set the game up for a tense finish but they have not been able to make the most of the possession in the second half. Odisha are edging the possession battle 51 per cent to 49.
63 - Chance!
2021-02-14T12:53:26Z
Arshdeep to the rescue.The Odisha goalkeeper first punches clear a cross from the right by Gallego but it gets to Machado who heads towards goal from close range. The keeper makes a good save to deny the in-form forward from a few yards out.
59 - No joy for Odisha
2021-02-14T12:47:47Z
Diego Mauricio came on at the break and is trying to make something happen in the final third of Odisha. His latest attempt is a dribble down the left flank but the Brazilian's effort from a right angle near the byline is easily blocked. NorthEast United aren't being put under enough pressure.
SECOND-HALF
2021-02-14T12:35:12Z
NorthEast United 3-1 OdishaIs there stunning second-half comeback by Odisha in store today? The second half is underway.
HALF-TIME
2021-02-14T12:17:10Z
NorthEast United 3-1 OdishaLuis Machado (x2) and Deshorn Brown have provided the Highlanders a healthy lead in the first half. Inman's goal right at the end of the half has given Odisha a ray of hope!
45+2 - ODISHA SCORES!
2021-02-14T12:15:37Z
NorthEast United 3-1 OdishaDaniel finds Inman's run into the box with a pass to his left and the former Brisbane Roar forward takes the ball to the byline before finding the net from a narrow-angle. A glimpse of a comeback for Odisha!
38 - Good move
2021-02-14T12:08:37Z
Machado passes the ball to Gallego who passes it first-time into the path of Brown who makes a good run into the box and forces a good save off the keeper.
31 - Odisha's poor start
2021-02-14T12:01:07Z
Odisha have now conceded 19 goals in first halves this season - that is 63.3 per cent of the total number of goals they have conceded.
24 - MACHADO MAKES IT THREE!
2021-02-14T11:54:35Z
NorthEast United 3-0 OdishaAnother brilliant goal. Gallego picks out Machado's well-timed run into the box with a fantastic lobbed pass and the forward heads home with aplomb! What a first half for NorthEast.
19 - BROWN DOUBLES THE LEAD!
2021-02-14T11:50:08Z
NorthEast United 2-0 OdishaGallego registers his fifth assist of the season with a defence-splitting through-ball that feeds Brown who gets in behind, dribbles into the box and beats the keeper with a shot that goes in between his legs. Brilliant stuff.
13 - Daniel shoots
2021-02-14T11:43:45Z
Daniel gets to a ball that is headed out of the NorthEast box and tries to pick out the top corner of the net with a finesse effort that flies over the crossbar.
9 - MACHADO SCORES!
2021-02-14T11:39:57Z
NorthEast United 1-0 OdishaStunning strike. Suhair lays the ball off for Ashutosh Mehta on the right flank and the full-back sends a good cross towards the edge of the box. Machado picks out the bottom left corner with a terrific first-time volley and sends the Highlanders into an early lead.
5 - Machado, over!
2021-02-14T11:35:48Z
Luis Machado picks the ball up on the left flank, cuts inside and sends an effort over the bar from the edge of the box.
4 - Gallego on corner-kick duty
2021-02-14T11:33:43Z
Gallego threatens with a delicious inswinging corner kick into the box but there is no NorthEast forward at the far post to head home from close range. The ball runs out of play.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-14T11:28:38Z
NorthEast United vs OdishaOdisha has conceded 16 out of 27 goals in the first half (highest tally in the league). Let's see if that trend continues.
Gallego - NorthEast's creator
2021-02-14T11:20:21Z
Federico Gallego has scored 4 goals and has 4 assists in 12 matches and seems to be the primary source for the creation of chances in the Highlanders team. He will be looking to combine with Deshorn Brown who leads the line to break the Odisha defence which is the second-worst (behind Kerala Blasters) in the league, having conceded 27 goals in 16 matches.
Diego Mauricio to create history?
2021-02-14T11:13:46Z
Diego Mauricio has scored nine goals this season for Odisha. Last season Aridane scored 9 goals for Odisha. That is the most any player has scored for Odisha in a season. He is just one goal away from becoming Odisha's all-time highest goalscorer. He is on the bench today.
NorthEast are favourites
2021-02-14T11:10:22Z
The odds are heavily stacked in favour of a NorthEast United win today. Odisha are on a 7-match winless run (4 draws and 3 losses) whereas NorthEast is on a 6-match unbeaten run (3 wins and 3 draws). But can the Warriors pull off an upset can give other playoff contenders something to cheer about on a Sunday?
TEAM NEWS
2021-02-14T11:07:35Z
NorthEast United vs Odisha
Head to Head
2021-02-14T10:57:31Z
NorthEast and Odisha have faced each other thrice in the ISL. Both teams have a win each to their name and the third fixture - and the most recent one - was a draw.
NorthEast United vs Odisha
2021-02-14T10:44:08Z
Rewind!NorthEast and Odisha produced a four-goal thriller that ended as a 2-2 draw when they met earlier this season, in December. Cole Alexander and Diego Mauricio scored for Odisha whereas Kwesi Appiah and Benjamin Lambot were on target for NorthEast.