Nepal 0-0 India LIVE: Follow SAFF Championship 2021 clash in real time

Follow LIVE action with Goal as India take on Nepal in their third match of the SAFF Championship...

SECOND HALF!

2021-10-10T17:03:24Z

The second half is underway.

HALF TIME: Nepal 0-0 India

2021-10-10T16:42:25Z

It's all square after the first 45 minutes. India had their chances but failed to break the deadlock.

34' Chhetri misses a sitter!

2021-10-10T16:34:19Z

Kotal finds Yasir on the right flank with a quality ball and Yasir squares the ball into the middle for Chhetri who had an empty goal in front of him but the Indian skipper's tap-in from a close-range goes wide.

30' India in ascendancy

2021-10-10T16:30:17Z

India dominating proceedings but they are yet to create any major chance so far.

20' Frustrating run of play

2021-10-10T16:19:05Z

India creating half chances but not able to create a proper chance in the attacking third. frustrating 20 minutes for the Blue Tigers.

10' It's all square

2021-10-10T16:10:15Z

It's been drab first 10 minutes as neither of the teams has able to create any major chance.

KICk-OFF!

2021-10-10T15:59:10Z

We are underway in Maldives!

Nepal vs India

2021-10-10T11:04:58Z

After back-to-back draws against Bangladesh and Sri Lank, India will look to get back to winning ways against Nepal in their third match of the SAFF Championship in Maldives.