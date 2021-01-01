Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Wolves vs Chelsea, Newcastle vs Man City, Tottenham vs Liverpool, Real Madrid & more

Join GOAL for all the latest live updates from across today's games in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Updated
Comments (0)
Mason Mount Chelsea 2021-22
Getty Images

Tuchel outlines Chelsea anger at refusal to postpone Wolves game 😡

2021-12-19T13:20:10.999Z

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has outlined the scenario faced by his team.

"It is exactly like this: we thought we had a strong case regarding the security and health of players, we have seven positive cases, we were made to be in the bus and travel together for three hours, were in a meeting together, in dinner and lunch and the situation does not feel like it will stop," Tuchel told BBC Sport.

"We applied to not play and put the situation under control and it was rejected. It is very hard to understand it, we are concerned about the health of the players. We end up with players who play coming from injuries and we take the risk.

"I am worried from a medical point of view, we have had four days of consecutive tests. How will it stop if we are in a bus together and in meetings? We are disappointed, we are a bit angry."

Why was Chelsea's request to postpone refused?

2021-12-19T13:13:24.366Z

Chelsea wanted to have today's game against Wolves postponed due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases at the club, but their request was denied.

Thomas Tuchel says that they are "a bit angry" about the decision.

A Chelsea spokesperson said: "We are deeply disappointed that our application was rejected, as we felt we had a strong case for the postponement of today‘s match on the grounds of players’ health and safety."

Read the full story from our Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella.

TEAM NEWS: Newcastle vs Man City

2021-12-19T13:06:44.572Z

The starting XIs are in for the other 2pm kick-off!

NEWCASTLE XI:

MAN CITY XI:

📺 Here's how to watch & stream the game

Did somebody say there's a game on? 🙌

2021-12-19T13:00:00.000Z

Hello there and welcome to Matchday LIVE with GOAL this Sunday. ⚽️

Covid-19 infections have caused havoc with fixtures in recent weeks, particularly in the Premier League, but we've got some decent games to look forward to today.

Chelsea play Wolves - despite a plea from the Blues to postpone it - and Manchester City take on Newcastle United in the Premier League's 2pm kick-offs, with Antonio Conte's Tottenham welcoming Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to north London later in the afternoon.

AC Milan play Napoli in one of Serie A's biggest games of the day, while Real Madrid take on Cadiz. We'll have updates from across the action, so stick around!