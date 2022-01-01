Matchday LIVE: Tottenham vs Burnley, Man City face West Ham, plus Real Madrid & Barcelona in action

Two titans missing for Burnley
Clarets fans will be hoping Nathan Collins and Kevin Long step up.
71 - This is Burnley’s first Premier League match to feature neither Ben Mee nor James Tarkowski since September 2020 against Southampton (0-1 L), ending a run of 71 consecutive league matches in which at least one of the pair had played for the club. Fissure. pic.twitter.com/CrevHFgIxQ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 15, 2022
A hard act to follow!
We had a scintillating FA Cup final yesterday as Liverpool went to penalties against Chelsea and we've another final today.
Chelsea Women are involved as they take on Manchester City Women in the Women's FA Cup. Kick-off 2:30pm UK time.
Fingers crossed for another cracker 🤞
“The day that I stop feeling that it's fun to play, I don't need to keep going.”— Ameé Ruszkai (@ameeruszkai) May 15, 2022
Ahead of today’s FA Cup final, an interview with Manchester City’s Julie Blakstad on idolising the best, playing with the best and learning from the best 👇https://t.co/YzUoBKSVsQ
Will the Ryan Rey-volution continue at Wrexham?
Since actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney became co-owners of Wrexham, the Welsh side's fortunes have blossomed and they are one game away from a potential return to the Football League.
They are second behind Stockport County, with three points separating them in the table. In order to get promoted, they need to beat Dagenham and Redbridge while hoping that Halifax Town beat Stockport.
Can they complete the fairytale season?
The final league game of our remarkable campaign awaits and, whatever the result, this is a team to be proud of.— Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) May 14, 2022
Up the town. #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/1wS4yhap34
Which games are on today? 💻
Here's a flavour of what we've got in store today...
12 noon - Tottenham vs Burnley
2pm - Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
2pm - Leeds vs Brighton
2pm - Watford vs Leicester
2pm - West Ham vs Man City
2pm - Wolves vs Norwich
2pm - Napoli vs Genoa
2:30pm - Chelsea Women vs Man City Women
4:30pm - Everton vs Brentford
5pm - AC Milan vs Atalanta
6:30pm - Cadiz vs Real Madrid
6:30pm - Getafe vs Barcelona
6:30pm - Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla
7:45pm - Cagliari vs Inter
Can Spurs get back into the Champions League? 🤔
Having thrashed Arsenal in the north London derby, Tottenham have put themselves in a decent position as they attempt to qualify for the Champions League. A win over Burnley today would see them leapfrog the Gunners into fourth place - temporarily at least, but it would heap pressure on Mikel Arteta's side.
Burnley, on the other hand, are still in a desperate fight to avoid relegation. Victory today would see them open up some breathing space between themselves and the drop zone, but it's looking like it could go right down to the wire for them.
Kick-off at 12 noon UK time!
Teams are in for Spurs vs Burnley 👇
Here's how we line-up against Burnley! 👇 pic.twitter.com/0X7LtMDd7t— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 15, 2022
📋 Here's your Clarets side to face Spurs today 💪— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2022
Come on lads! 👊#TOTBUR | #TogetherWeCanUTC pic.twitter.com/fIwbg1xKAu
Welcome to GOAL's Matchday LIVE!
Hello there and a happy Sunday to you! ☀️
There are loads of games to come today and GOAL will be bringing you all the action as it happens. We'll have team news, score updates, incidents, quotes, videos and more, so stick with us throughout the day.
