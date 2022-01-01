Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Tottenham host Arsenal in crunch Premier League top-four clash, Real Madrid also in action

Join GOAL for live updates as Spurs and the Gunners collide in the battle to finish in the top four, while Real Madrid are also in action

Updated
Bukayo Saka Arsenal 2021-22
GOAL: Spurs 1-0 Arsenal (Kane)

2022-05-12T19:07:53.885Z

Kane slots it home! first blood to Spurs in the derby!

The England striker sends Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way as he fires his penalty low into the bottom right hand corner of the net.

PENALTY TO SPURS!

2022-05-12T19:06:50.941Z

Son heung-min is fouled by Cedric Soares in the box and Spurs have a penalty! Kane to step up..

Martinelli looking sharp

2022-05-12T19:01:51.345Z

Gabriel Martinelli has looked sharp in the opening exchanges, and very nearly created an opening for the Gunners to take the lead.

The Brazilian sprinted clear of his marker on the left-wing before racing towards the box, but his pull-back ended up being cleared by a Spurs defender.

Arsenal beginning to look the more threatening of the two sides!

Frenetic start to north London derby

2022-05-12T18:51:12.098Z

Arsenal and Spurs have both been quick out of the blocks, albeit without creating much as of yet.

The biggest talking point so far came when Eddie Nketiah went down in the box under a challenge from Eric Dier, but the referee waved away the home side's penalty appeals.

Kick-off: Tottenham vs Arsenal

2022-05-12T18:46:15.710Z

We are under way at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

Conte reveals Romero injury

2022-05-12T18:37:59.000Z

Antonio Conte has explained that Cristian Romero is missing through injury, and the Tottenham boss has also insisted that he trusts Davinson Sanchez to do a fine job at the back in the Argentine's absence.

"In the game against Liverpool Cristian Romero received an injury to his hip. We trust Davinson Sanchez and he played a lot of games in the past," Conte told Sky Sports pre-match.

"Sanchez has come in for a few games and before that he played every game. We trust him and we have this solution. I'm sure he's going to play a fantastic game.

"The game has be right. We have to be better than Arsenal to get three points. We know they are a good team and have improved a lot."

History on Arsenal's side

2022-05-12T18:30:13.496Z

Arsenal and Tottenham's head to record in the Premier League:

Wins

Goals

Clean sheets

Arsenal

22

95

14

Tottenham

14

73

10

Arteta explains Saka inclusion

2022-05-12T18:27:06.403Z

Arteta has told Sky Sports of Saka's inclusion after fears he could miss out through injury: "Bukayo Saka trained yesterday and he felt good so he is in.

"We always prepare to win and we want to do that tonight. We have come so far doing what is our strengths and we will keep doing that."

Bukayo Saka Arsenal 2021-22
Arsenal do not need any more motivation - Arteta

2022-05-12T18:15:56.000Z

Mikel Arteta has insisted that sealing Champions League qualification is the only motivation Arsenal need when they race their local rivals on Thursday night.

"The message is clear and we do not need any more motivation. We all know where we want to be and the opportunity is ahead of us," the Spaniard has told reporters.

"In a north London derby, whether you’re a player or the manager, winning is always the best factor.

"It’s also about how you win it and the experiences you go through during the 95 minutes or so in a game.

"Our players know what to expect and it’s up to them to handle those situations."

20220319 Mikel Arteta
Getty Images

Kane to put Arsenal to the sword again?

2022-05-12T18:12:17.000Z

Harry Kane will be leading the line for Tottenham once again this evening, and will be aiming to end the longest scoreless streak against Arsenal of his career so far.

The England international hasn't scored in his last two appearances against the Gunners, inckuding Spurs 3-1 defeat at Emirates Stadium last September.

Kane is still the highest scoring player in north London derby history, however, as he had netted 11 in his previous 13 outings against Arsenal.

Harry Kane Tottenham 2021-22
Getty

Good omens for Spurs

2022-05-12T18:08:12.000Z

Arsenal team news: Saka starts after injury fears

2022-05-12T18:04:39.000Z

Tonight's order of play

2022-05-12T18:02:21.000Z

Football on tonight
(UK times)

Premier League:

Tottenham vs Arsenal (19:45)

La Liga

Real Madrid vs Levante (20:30)

Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2021-22
Getty

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-05-12T18:00:00.000Z

Good evening to you all and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!

We have another exciting night of action in store from the Premier League and La Liga, starting with the north London derby.

Arsenal will secure a top-four finish for the first time in five seasons if they win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but their arch-rivals have not yet given up on Champions League qualification themselves, meaning we could be in for plenty of fireworks.

Meanwhile, in Spain, newly crowned Primera Division champions Real Madrid are due to welcome Levante to Santiago Bernabeu as they seek to bounce back from a derby defeat to Atletico last time out.

Keep your attention locked here for all the latest news and key updates from both games.