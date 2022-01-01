Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid & Man City collide in huge Champions League semi-final second leg

Walker returns!
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
The big story from the starting line-ups is the return of Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, who Pep Guardiola previously suggested could be out for the rest of the season.
His absence in the first leg had forced Manchester City to play John Stones out of position at right-back, and when Stones went off hurt, Fernandinho in that role.
Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior exploited the space afforded to him on that side of the pitch and left Fernandinho for dead to score his side's second goal. He may find it more difficult tonight - though he certainly has the ability to beat anyone.
Line-ups: Real Madrid vs Manchester City
📋✅ Our starting 𝗫𝗜 🆚 @ManCity! #UCL pic.twitter.com/eeH8Fyhs6x— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 4, 2022
🔵 #UCL 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔵— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 4, 2022
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias (C), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Foden
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia#ManCity pic.twitter.com/x673mIr531
Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!
Hello everyone! Welcome to our coverage of one of the most anticipated games of the year, with Real Madrid hosting Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final second leg.
It's a pleasure to have you here for another edition of GOAL Matchday Live, and we can't wait for this match to get underway.
Team news should arrive shortly.