Matchday LIVE: Manchester United face Burnley in Premier League plus Inter v Roma in Coppa Italia

Keep up with Tuesday night's action from England and across Europe

Team news: Burnley vs Man Utd

2022-02-08T19:40:14.000Z

No Cristiano Ronaldo this evening, as he's been relegated to the bench against Burnley!

Burnley XI: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes; Sancho, Cavani, Rashford

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2022-02-08T19:30:01.000Z

Good afternoon/evening, and thanks for joining us on today's matchday blog! We've got a lot of Premier League activity on today, with Manchester United traveling to Burnley, West Ham taking on Watford and Newcastle hosting Everton.

We've also got a few Cup games on, with Inter facing off against Roma in the Coppa Italia and Monaco vs Amiens in the Coupe de France.