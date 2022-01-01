Matchday LIVE: Manchester derby headlines Sunday's games with Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus & AC Milan also in action

The Manchester derby takes centre stage in the Premier League on Sunday, but top-four hopefuls Arsenal will also be in action.

Over in Spain, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be hoping to claim precious points, while Juventus and AC Milan are among the star attractions in Serie A.

1400 Watford vs Arsenal

1515 Elche vs Barcelona

1630 Man City vs Man Utd

1700 Juventus vs Spezia

1945 Napoli vs AC Milan

2000 Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid

(All times GMT)