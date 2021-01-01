Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man Utd host Man City in huge derby clash as Chelsea, Barcelona & Real Madrid also in action

Updated
Man City celebrating 2021-22
Getty Images

Unwanted history

2021-11-06T12:58:00Z

Man Utd 0-1 Man City

WATCH: Bailly turns ball into own net for City opener

2021-11-06T12:48:00Z

Man Utd 0-1 Man City

GOAL: Man Utd 0-1 Man City

2021-11-06T12:39:00Z

(Eric Bailly OG)

It's the worst possible start for Manchester United in this derby clash - Eric Bailly has turned the ball into his own net!

After half-chances at both ends, Manchester City force the Red Devils into shapelessness with two dangerous crosses. Victor Lindelof sees off the first but Joao Cancelo is undeterred.

He flicks a return effort in from the left edge. Bailly lunges for it at the near post, miscues and puts the ball behind his goalkeeper.

KO: Man Utd v Man City

2021-11-06T12:32:00Z

After a wreath has been laid by both managers for Remembrance Day and The Last Post has echoed around Old Trafford, the whistle goes - and we are underway at Old Trafford!

Strap in folks. This could be a firework of a game.

Warmups underway

2021-11-06T12:15:00Z

Man Utd v Man City

Derby delights

2021-11-06T12:10:00Z

Man Utd v Man City

Last time out... bar a few

2021-11-06T12:05:00Z

Man Utd v Man City

Ronaldo out to rewrite final chapter

2021-11-06T11:55:00Z

Man Utd v Man City

It's fair to say that Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester derby moments most likely hinge on that date in late 2008, when he picked up a red card - his second in the fixture, no less, more than any other player.

He's back today to rewrite that history - and as the man keeping Manchester United in the goals, you'd back him to be at the centre of any great escape.

Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd Man City 2009
Getty Images

A time for heroes?

2021-11-06T11:50:00Z

Man Utd v Man City

Guardiola stacks the deck

2021-11-06T11:42:00Z

Man Utd v Man City

On the other side of the field, master tactician Pep Guardiola continues to work around the lack of an established number nine by naming a superb playmaker at the centre of his front three.

Today, it is Kevin De Bruyne who fills the role. Jack Grealish will have to make do with the bench, as will Raheem Sterling, with Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus on either side of the Belgian.

The wealth of forward talent there for the champions is mighty. They arrive as favourites, despite that shock loss to Crystal Palace.

Solskjaer sticks to formation guns

2021-11-06T11:34:00Z

Man Utd v Man City

Thoughts then, Red Devils fans?

Having returned to the 3-5-2 formation with victory against Tottenham and a draw with Atalanta in midweek, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keeps the faith - but can his formation get the ball forward?

The central duo of Fred and Scott McTominay, behind Bruno Fernandes, could struggle to get the ball up for Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood. Paul Pogba of coruse remains out of the picture following his red card against Liverpool - while Jadon Sancho must settle for the bench again.

Mason Greenwood Leicester vs Man Utd Premier League 2021-22
Getty Images

Team News: Man Utd v Man City

2021-11-06T11:30:00Z

Ronaldo heads 3-5-2 for hosts, Grealish benched for visitors

Only one hot ticket in town...

2021-11-06T11:22:00Z

Man Utd v Man City

There's going to be football until the cows come home today - but come on, there's really only one game on everybody's lips.

The Manchester Derby has seldom failed to deliver in recent years - and this time, it comes with the bonus of all the added intrigue the season has thrown up.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back for his first such game in over a decade. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could well be here for his last. And Pep Guardiola wants a response after a shock loss to Crystal Palace.

It's got the makings of a thriller, this one.

Pep Guardiola Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United Manchester City GFX
Getty Images

Today's order of play

2021-11-06T11:18:00Z

That will be the delightful kick-off on a true feast of football action over today as well, taking in all five of Europe's top leagues, as a host of heavyweights do battle on the fields of the continent. In running order today, Goal will be bringing you live updates from:

1230: Manchester United v Manchester City
1430: Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg
1500: Brentford v Norwich City
1500: Chelsea v Burnley
1500: Crystal Palace v Wolves
1515: Celta Vigo v Barcelona
1700: Juventus v Fiorentina
1700: Brighton v Newcastle
1730: RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund
2000: Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain
2000: Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano

(All times GMT)

Kingsley Coman Union Berlin Bayern 30102021
Getty Images

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-11-06T11:15:00Z

Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!

One week ago, the writing looked to be on the wall for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United - and once more, Cristiano Ronaldo helped engineer a major result for his boss.

But now, the pair are truly in crunch territory, against Premier League champions and biggest rivals Manchester City. For the former, it could be do-or-die - and for the latter, it's a chance to rewrite history in his favour.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2021-22
Getty Images