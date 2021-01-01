Matchday LIVE: Man Utd face Aston Villa, Arsenal take on West Brom & all the latest from today's games

Graeme Souness has praised Manchester United chiefs for sticking with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they look set for a second-place finish.

"I'd give credit to the decision makers at Manchester United - I know we can't say that too often in current times! - they've stuck by him," Souness said on Sky Sports.

"They've always made the right noises about him and it's come good for them."

Is he right though? 👀