Matchday LIVE: Man City, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid all in action for final round of Champions League group stage

Mbappe not messing around!
06:23 - After just six minutes and 23 seconds, Kylian Mbappé has scored the second-fastest brace by a player from the start of a UEFA Champions League match, behind only Rodrygo for Real Madrid against Galatasary in November 2019 (06:13).
MBAPPE AGAIN!
Another one!
Mbappe is already on FIRE as PSG are up 2-0 within moments.
Make it two goals for the French star, who volleys home a cross from Angel di Maria to double the Parisians lead.
This could get ugly for Club Brugge...
GOAL PSG!
It took a whole two minutes for PSG to take the lead.
Kylian Mbappe is the goalscorer, as per usual, as the French side are up a goal at home before Club Brugge can blink.
The Belgian side are really up against it now as they need at least a point to book a spot in the Europa League.
Kick-off and we're underway
Games are going in Leipzig and Paris.
Here we go!
Another big day for Messi coming?
What's at stake in the early games?
The focus is all on Group A to start the day, with Manchester City and PSG both already qualified for the knockout stages.
City will go through as group winners, having amassed 12 points so far, with PSG second in the group with eight.
The race for a Europa League spot, though, is very much on with RB Leipzig currently in pole position with four points and an even goal differential.
Club Brugge, meanwhile, also have four points, but a -11 goal difference.
RB Leizpig won the most recent meeting between the two, a 5-0 runaway in Belgium, with Brugge winning 2-1 in Germany early in the campaign.
Lineups: PSG vs Club Brugge
📋 Tonight's starting XI for #PSGCLU!
🔴🔵 #AllezParis
pic.twitter.com/nM5pIu1Msw
Our line-up for tonight! ✨ #PSGCLU #UCL ⚽
Lineups: RB Leipzig vs Manchester City
Unsere 1️⃣1️⃣ zum #UCL-Gruppenfinale 🔴⚪️
Your City XI to face RB Leipzig! 💪
XI | Steffen, Walker, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish
SUBS | Ederson, Carson, Dias, Sterling, Egan-Riley, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand#ManCity pic.twitter.com/IgDRAKNbSV
Tonight's fixtures
Here's what we have to look forward to this evening (kick-off 20:00 GMT unless stated):
- PSG v Club Bruges (17:45 GMT)
- RB Leipzig v Manchester City (17:45)
- Porto v Atletico Madrid
- AC Milan v Liverpool
- Ajax v Sporting
- Borussia Dortmund v Besiktas
- Real Madrid v Inter Milan
- Shakhtar Donetsk v Sheriff Tiraspol
Good evening
Welcome to GOAL's matchday blog as the final round of Champions League group games begin. Can you believe we are here already?
Eleven clubs are through and another 11 are competing for the remaining five slots over the next two evenings.
Let's do this!