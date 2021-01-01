Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool take on Newcastle as Chelsea face Everton

Follow along with GOAL throughout Thursday's Premier League matches

Updated
Comments (0)
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2021-22
Getty Images

Kick-off: Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle

2021-12-16T20:00:50.754Z

Let off for Everton!

2021-12-16T19:53:03.000Z

Oooh, what a chance for Chelsea!

Reece James gets in behind the Everton defence but fires wide from eight yards. Moments later, Mason Mount drills wide from a tight angle after a mazy James run.

Chelsea are cutting through Everton at will.

This could be a long night for the Toffees.

Everton do not have history on their side

2021-12-16T19:48:47.002Z

Kick-off: Chelsea 0-0 Everton

2021-12-16T19:45:39.914Z

Here we go!

2021-12-16T19:41:20.425Z

The two teams are taking to the field at Stamford Bridge.

Remember a Chelsea win will move them to within two points of leaders Manchester City.

Tuchel confirms Covid cases, Toffees decimated

2021-12-16T19:10:44.000Z

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and the injured Ben Chilwell are the four players to test positive for Covid-19.

It was revealed earlier today that the club had suffered a further three positive tests to go with Mateo Kovacic, who is currently self-isolating.

Everton have been decimated by injury and illness with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Andros Townsend, Yerry Mina, Tom Davies, Fabian Delph, Demarai Gray and Lucas Digne all absent.

That had forced Rafa Benitez to turn to youth, with 20-year-old Ellis Simms making his full debut up front. Fellow academy graduate Anthony Gordon and 19-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite also come into the side.

Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jones test positive for Covid

2021-12-16T19:00:00.000Z

Tonight's fixtures

2021-12-16T18:57:42.000Z

Let's start with the formailities, here's tonight's fixtures (all times GMT):

  • Chelsea v Everton (19:45)
  • Liverpool v Newcastle (20:00)

Leicester's match against Brighton was also scheduled to take place this evening but has become the latest match to be postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

There have also been a further four games due to take place this weekend that have been postponed, in addition to Manchester United's game against Brighton that had already been cancelled earlier today.

For details of all the Premier League matches that have been cancelled due to Covid, head over here.

Welcome to today's Matchday Blog!

2021-12-16T18:55:12.000Z

We go again.

Welcome to Thursday's edition of the GOAL matchday blog. The Premier League takes centre stage this evening as title challengers Chelsea and Liverpool look to keep pace with Manchester City.

Let's dive straight in!