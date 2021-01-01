Matchday LIVE: Final day action from Premier Soccer League

MILESTONE GOAL
500 - Samir Nurkovic’s opener for Kaizer Chiefs against TS Galaxy is the 500th goal scored in the #DSTVPrem this season. Last season the 500th goal also came on the final weekend. Milestone.— OptaJabu (@OptaJabu) June 5, 2021
Baroka 1-0 Swallows FC
Baroka have also taken the lead away at Swallows as they attempt to make a shout for a top-eight spot. Ananias Gebhardt with the match's only goal so far.
Lebusa Injury
An injury forced substitution for the Brazilians as Mosa Lebusa limps off and is replaced by Brian Onyango.
30' Subs: 🚫 Mosa Lebusa ✅ Brian Onyango #Sundowns #DownsLive #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/G3vWAm9M3z— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) June 5, 2021
GOAL: Galaxy 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs
GOAL: Sundowns 1-0 CPT City
(Lyle Lakay, 10)
10' GOAL! Lyle Lakay opens the scoring with a perfect free-kick that leaves the keeper with no chance!#Sundowns #DownsLive #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/Fdj8O9BRwz— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) June 5, 2021
There's an opener at Loftus as Lyle Lakay's free-kick beats Marc Anderson at the near post.
Here. We. Go! 🔥
The final matchday of the 2020/21 Premier Soccer League season is under way!
Who will win the #DstvPrem Golden Boot?
SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler is the man to catch in the top-scorers list.
Grobler has 16 strikes to his name and is followed by Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns, 13, and Thabiso Kutumela of Maritzburg United who is on 12.
Nodada may have played his last Cape Town City game against Black Leopards
Thabo Nodada will not feature in the Citizens' last game of the season.
The 26-year-old midfielder is not in the 18 men panel to take on Mamelodi Sundowns today.
Coach Tinkler names his team:— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) June 5, 2021
- Ajagun starts for City ✔️
- Anderson starts again ✔️
- Zulu replaces Martin ✔️
- Mkhize captains the side ✔️
Let’s go boys! 🔥#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/haYcYestuu
In an exclusive interview with Goal, Nodada reiterated his desire to leave the club. Read More Here
Makaringe returns for Pirates
☠ 📋 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗫𝗜 📋— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) June 5, 2021
🏆 #DStvPrem
⚽️ @orlandopirates vs @TTM_Original
📆 Today, 05 June 2021
🏟 Orlando Stadium
🕒 15h00
📺 SuperSport Variety 4
⚫⚪🔴⭐#Matchday #OrlandoPirates #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/eXeFuUNyR2
Amakhosi Line-Up
DStv Premiership: TS Galaxy vs. Kaizer Chiefs— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 5, 2021
Starting 11: Bvuma, Zulu, Cardoso, Mathoho, Frosler, Katsande, Ngcobo, Parker ©, Manyama, Nurković, Castro
Subs: Akpeyi, Agay, Kambole, Baccus, Ngezana, Blom, Sasman, Mashiane, Radebe
Head Coach: Arthur Zwane#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/0fCJBemneO
Here's what's on the line today 👀
Let me try to keep it simple...
Sundowns have secured the Premier Soccer League title and AmaZulu are guaranteed second - a maiden Caf Champions League spot, but Orlando Pirates and Golden Arrows are fighting for the last Caf Confederation Cup spot. Pirates, who play TTM, start the day in third place with 49 points. Arrows are on 46 points and will need nothing less than a win in their encounter against Stellencbosch FC. Stellenbosch, on the other hand, could be dragged to the PSL Promotion/Relegation Playoffs if they fail to win today. Chippa United take on SuperSport United in their last game and not only do they need to win, but they also need results elsewhere to go in their favour, Stellenbosch to lose.
In the race for a Top-8 spot, Kaizer Chiefs will need to overcome TS Galaxy or else the Rockets book their place in next season's MTN-8 competition.
Suspensions
Orlando Pirates will be without Abel Mabaso and Siphesihle Ndlovu for their fixture against TTM, while Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele will miss out on the match against TS Galaxy. The Rockets are also depleted with Ebrahim Seedat and Given Msimango both expected to miss the clash against Amakhosi. Read More Here
It's the final day of the season!
Greetings and salutations! The final day of the season is here in the Premier Soccer League.
What a year it has been. We've seen hegemonies and records broken, as Mamelodi Sundowns enjoyed yet another successful league campaign as they went on to become the first team to win the league title in four successive seasons.