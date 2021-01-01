Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs West Brom, Milan vs Sampdoria & all Saturday's action across Europe

🚨 TEAM NEWS | Chelsea vs West Brom 🚨
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, James, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pulisic, Werner, Ziyech.
West Brom XI: Johnstone, O'Shea, Ajayi, Bartley, Furlong, Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Townsend, Phillips, Diagne, Pereira.
Pulisic 🤝 Werner 🤝 Ziyech— Goal (@goal) April 3, 2021
Chelsea name their XI to play West Brom in the early kickoff 👇 #CHEWBA pic.twitter.com/WwU0OEVEzN
Welcome to Goal's matchday LIVE blog - yep, club football is FINALLY back! 😃
Make yourself comfy won't you, it's going to be a busy one! Here's what we've got...
11:30 (BST) | AC Milan vs Sampdoria
12:30 (BST) | Chelsea vs West Brom
14:00 (BST) | Atalanta vs Udinese
14:30 (BST) | Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
15:15 (BST) | Real Madrid vs Eibar
17:30 (BST) | Leicester City vs Manchester City
17:30 (BST) | RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
20:00 (BST) | Arsenal vs Liverpool
....and more