Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final second leg

But history counts for nothing when it comes down to games like this. It doesn't matter how many medals generations before you won - what matters is what you do on the night.

Chelsea know this. The Blues have triumphed only once in this tournament before, when Didier Drogba saved them at the death of regular time and nailed the winning penalty against Bayern Munich in 2012.

Thomas Tuchel knows this. He was in the losing dugout less than a year ago when his Paris Saint-Germain side lost to the Bavarian giants.

History is irrelevant. The next 90 minutes - and possibly beyond - are what matters, and the hosts are not going to be intimated by what's to come.