Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City, Barca take on Athletic Bilbao in Copa del Rey final

Steve Bruce: “It is an opportunity, but we are up against a decent team. It is a difficult challenge.

“We can't get carried away because we got a result at Burnley. It is important we keep that momentum for what lies ahead.”

On no Callum Wilson, Bruce said: “We think Allan is a week ahead of Callum so we have erred on a bit of caution. Another week’s training and hopefully he will be ready to start.”