Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City, Barca take on Athletic Club in Copa del Rey final

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Comments (0)
Joelinton Newcastle vs West Ham Premier League 2020-21
Getty Images

Newcastle 2-0 West Ham

2021-04-17T12:53:31Z

JLingz’s has scored some crackers this season, but he fires well wide from 20 yards.

The difference in the second half, is Lingard is getting on the ball. He was pretty anonymous in the first 45 minutes. 

West Ham have the quality to turn this around if Newcastle take their foot off the gas.

Newcastle 2-0 West Ham

2021-04-17T12:48:14Z

Patient approach play from West Ham but their day is summed up as Johnson’s cross drifts aimlessly out of play.

The Hammers clung on in their last couple of games after leading 3-0 and you get the feeling this is Moyes’ side paying a price for those sloppy defensive displays.

Newcastle 2-0 West Ham

2021-04-17T12:45:12Z

Quite a few subs warming up. Callum Wilson doing some stretches on the corner flag. Andy Carroll stood having a chat. Big Andy is a firm believer in conserving energy for when it matters.

Newcastle 2-0 West Ham

2021-04-17T12:42:14Z

West Ham’s sum efforts in the first eight minutes of the second half are a tame shot at Dubravka and a clumsy foul by Johnson on Murphy. Not exactly the onslaught Hammers fans were hoping for.

Newcastle 2-0 West Ham

2021-04-17T12:35:00Z

We're back underway for the second half, and the onus is on West Ham to take the game to Newcastle. 

Clumsy Hammers

2021-04-17T12:32:42Z

Diop’s own goal is the fourth for West Ham this season - most of any side in the Premier League.

HT! Newcastle 2-0 West Ham

2021-04-17T12:20:16Z

No one saw this one coming. Fabianski is having comfortably his worst game of the season and Newcastle have two goals inside 45 minutes. 

Grim times for West Ham and their Champions League hopes, joyous times up and down the Quayside as Newcastle’s chances of avoiding relegation improve.

 

Lukasz Fabianski Newcastle vs West Ham Premier League 2020-21
Getty Images

GOAL! Newcastle 2-0 West Ham

2021-04-17T12:14:46Z

(Joelinton 41)

Bad to worse for West Ham, who gift a goal to Joelinton. A routine cross into the box and Fabianski goes up to gather with ease, but inexplicably drops the ball and from a yard out, Joelinton turns home.

The look on Joelinton’s face was a picture, as it was a bit if relief, a bit of bewilderment and a bit of delight.

To be fair, that is the default face of Newcastle fans whenever Joelinton scores.

GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 West Ham

2021-04-17T12:10:09Z

(Diop OG 36)

A defensive disaster for West Ham. The ball is gifted to Newcastle and ASM darts into the area. He shoots, but shoots tamely and it looks like Diop will clear. But after stopping it with his left foot, he pirouettes and back heels it in to the net with his right boot.

And to rub salt into the wounds, Dawson is sent off for a foul in the build-up.

Craig Dawson Newcastle vs West Ham Premier League 2020-21
Getty Images

Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

2021-04-17T12:06:59Z

Change of boots for Federico Fernandez. Unless that’s a boot malfunction, it should be a fine for players having to change boots mid-game. He’s had hours to assess the  pitch before play, yet feels the need for a change of tyres.

Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

2021-04-17T12:02:20Z

Shelvey is receiving a bit of stick from Newcastle fans and to be fair it’s justified so far. He’s gifted possession on a number of occasions and his only notable contributions are an early reducer on Soucek and a yellow card a short while later.

Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

2021-04-17T11:52:13Z

Positive stuff from Saint-Maximin who wins the ball on the edge of the area, darts to his right and fires a low shot straight at Fabianski. 

More of that is what Newcastle fans are thinking, and you have to believe that if the Frenchman stays fit the Magpies will keep their heads above water.

Allan Saint-Maximin Newcastle vs West Ham Premier League 2020-21
Getty Images

Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

2021-04-17T11:47:54Z

First effort on goal, with Jacob Murphy firing in a powerful low drive. Clearly buoyed by his fizzing goal against Burnley last week, Murphy thought he’d try his luck again but Fabianski was always in control.

Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

2021-04-17T11:44:47Z

Craig Dawson takes one for the team by picking up a booking for a foul on Joelinton. 

Dawson has clearly not done his homework as Joelinton bearing down on goal is not often a threat to opposition sides.

Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

2021-04-17T11:40:14Z

Fabianski flapping like a flag in the wind at a corner and is bailed out at the back post by Ogbonna. (Absolutely delighted to have got something right within five minutes of predicting Ogbonna’s return would be a welcome one for West Ham).

Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

2021-04-17T11:37:34Z

Tomas Soucek is felled in the middle of the park by Jonjo Shelvey. It seems that every time I watch West Ham, Soucek is the victim of plenty of fouls. He puts in a shift every week and has been a cracking signing for the Hammers.

Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

2021-04-17T11:33:46Z

Angelo Ogbonna is back for his first appearance since February 9 and his return is a welcome one for the Hammers. 

Newcastle 0-0 West Ham

2021-04-17T11:28:54Z

We're underway at St James' Park.

Players are out

2021-04-17T11:26:46Z

The players are out and the sprinklers are still on. Hopefully (for Newcastle fans) it's a sign that they will look to get the ball to the feet of ASM as much as possible, rather that rodding it into the Tyneside sky.

Hammers time?

2021-04-17T11:24:57Z

We're five minutes away from the start and is it too much to ask for more of this?

West Ham have scored three goals in each of their last three Premier League games – they last scored 3+ goals in four top-flight games in a row back in August/September 1928.

West Ham have gone 3-0 ahead in each of their last three Premier League games – in the competition’s history, only Manchester United have scored the first three goals in four consecutive matches before, doing so twice in February 2010 and September 2011.

Champions League the aim for Moyes

2021-04-17T11:20:05Z

It’s fair to say Lingard has been immense since making the move to West Ham. The Hammers are in the hunt for Champions League qualification on the back of his sizzling form.

David Moyes: “We want to finish up there, but we are realistic that the sides below us are all very good.

“We have good momentum and being up near the top is a true position.

“It was not our ambition at the start but it is our ambition now.”

There is absolutely no truth to the rumour that Moyes turned to Lingard after dropping his phone in the sink while trying to find Marouane Fellaini’s number.

Marouane Fellaini Manchester United
Getty

Too early for Callum Wilson

2021-04-17T11:08:35Z

Steve Bruce: “It is an opportunity, but we are up against a decent team. It is a difficult challenge.

“We can't get carried away because we got a result at Burnley. It is important we keep that momentum for what lies ahead.”

On no Callum Wilson, Bruce said: “We think Allan is a week ahead of Callum so we have erred on a bit of caution. Another week’s training and hopefully he will be ready to start.”

Where's Willock?

2021-04-17T11:04:27Z

The inclusion of Saint-Maximin has pleased the Magpies faithful, but it’s fair to say one or two (editor's note, it’s more than one or two) are not best pleased that Joe Willock is warming the bench. 

Spleens being vented, from a social distance, all over the Bigg Market right now.

Did you know?

2021-04-17T10:59:59Z

Newcastle are looking to achieve their fifth Premier League double over West Ham (1993-94, 1994-95, 2010-11 and 2017-18), something they’ve only done as many times in the competition against Spurs.

Since David Moyes returned to the club, West Ham are unbeaten in all 22 of their Premier League games against sides in the bottom half of the table (W14 D8). Meanwhile, Newcastle have won just four of their 23 games against sides in the top four since returning to the Premier League in 2017 (D2 L17).

ASM v JLINGZ

2021-04-17T10:55:12Z

Lingard against Saint-Maximin, it's what the Premier League dreamed of had Lionel Messi joined Cristiano Ronaldo in England rather than CR7 heading to Spain.

This could be a thing of beauty, unless Bruce parks the bus in front of the Gallowgate.

🚨 TEAM NEWS | Newcastle v West Ham 🚨

2021-04-17T10:52:32Z

Teams are in and Steve Bruce has made the radical call of picking his best player in his starting XI

KLAXON ALERT! Allan Saint-Maximin is in the Newcastle team.

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-04-17T10:47:44Z

Welcome, welcome for another feast of football. We've Copa Del Rey final action and an FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Mancester City, among other tasty treats.

But to kick things off it's Newcatle v West Ham in the Premier League, with kick off from St James' at 12:30.