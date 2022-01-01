Matchday LIVE: Chelsea and Manchester City in Premier League action plus Coppa Italia final as Juventus face Inter

(Romelu Lukaku)

Romelu Lukaku with an outrageous chip flick over Illan Meslier - but the flag is up and it will not stand!

Chelsea thought they had doubled their lead there. The Belgian is denied and Leeds are let off the hook.

It comes moments after Kovacic is forced from the field following that earlier challenge, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek on in his place.