Matchday LIVE: Chelsea face Leicester, Liverpool host Arsenal, Man Utd & Barcelona also in action

James heads defensive supply line
Leicester v Chelsea
The five defenders with the most chances created in open play per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season (min. 270 mins):
2.8 - Reece James
1.7 - Trent Alexander-Arnold
1.7 - Marcos Alonso
1.6 - Marc Cucurella
1.5 - Konstantinos Tsimikas
Today's order of play
There's not one, not two but EIGHT Premier League games today, as clubs return en masse to action - and a whole host of major European names join them across the continent.
Chelsea's trip to Leicester kickstarts this run of action and the Xavi era at Barcelona ends it - and in-between, there's pletny to sink to your teeth into. Today's games includes:
1230: Leicester City v Chelsea
1430: Borussia Dortmund v Stuttgart
1500: Aston Villa v Brighton
1500: Burnley v Crystal Palace
1500: Newcastle v Brentford
1500: Norwich v Southampton
1500: Watford v Manchester United
1500: Wolves v West Ham
1600: Paris Saint Germain v Nantes
1700: Lazio v Juventus
1730: Atletico Madrid v Osasuna
1730: Liverpool v Arsenal
1945: Fiorentina v Milan
2000: Barcelona v Espanyol
(All times GMT)
Team News: Leicester v Chelsea
Blues name strong side for Foxes trip
The #lcfc XI for #LeiChe
Your Chelsea team today!
Hello and welcome to live coverage today's games, from GOAL's matchday blog!
To quote Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King - it's gone! It's done! The international break is over and we won't see anything but club football for another four months.
And what a jam-packed schedule there is in store today for the faithful too. Premier League heavyweights, Spanish title holders, Italian, French and German challengers - they're all here and all ready to go.
Strap in, sit back, turn the volume up - it's going to be a cracker.