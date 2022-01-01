Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, Juventus, Lille & Villarreal in Champions League last-16 action

👀
1 - Unai Emery has only won 1 of his 6 games in the knockout stages of the #UCL (D1 L4), losing the last 3 in a row. Indeed, Emery has seen his side be eliminated in all 3 of his previous Round of 16 ties – once with Valencia in 2010-11 and with PSG in 16-17 and 17-18. Defiance. pic.twitter.com/Nj3F6ol67O— OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 22, 2022
Team news: Villarreal vs Juventus
Villarreal XI: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza, Capoue, Lo Celso, Parejo, Moreno, Danjuma, Chukwueze
Juventus XI: Szczesny, De Sciglio, Danilo, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Cuadrado, Locatelli, McKennie, Rabiot, Morata, Vlahovic
Team news: Chelsea vs Lille
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Ziyech, Havertz
Lille XI: Jardim, Andre, Bamba, Botman, Celik, David, Djalo, Fonte, Onana, Sanches, Xeka
Your Chelsea team news tonight! 🔵@ParimatchGlobal | #CheLil pic.twitter.com/qrgfZJeYqF— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 22, 2022
Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!
We've got two Champions League last-16 double headers on the menu today, with Chelsea facing Lille and Villarreal hosting Juventus.
Join us for the ride – team news coming soon!