Matchday LIVE: Brighton vs Liverpool, Man Utd vs Tottenham & all Europe's biggest games

KO: Brighton v Liverpool
It's a rowdy crowd on the south coast of England for this clash - and the Seagulls support is in full throaty voice.
Jurgen Klopp and Graham Potter have had kind words to say about each other in the build-up, and it is a warm shake of the hand between the pair.
Players take the knee, flags fly for Ukraine - and we are underway in our first Premier League game of the day!
100 up for Keita
Brighton v Liverpool
💯 Reds appearances up for Naby! 🙌#BHALIV pic.twitter.com/Mua2TMqN23— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 12, 2022
Can Matip sprinkle more magic?
Brighton v Liverpool
Traditionally, when we talk about Liverpool's defence, it is the glowing praise we give to Virgil van Dijk that catches the eye.
But over the past month, Joel Matip has proved to be his equal - and he's been rewarded with the Premier League Player of the Month gong too.
Will he form the bedrock of more success today?
1 - Joel Matip is the first ever Cameroonian to win Premier League player of the month, while he's the first central defender to win the award since his teammate Virgil van Dijk in December 2018. Indomitable. pic.twitter.com/o5UpCQrjDU— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2022
Team News: Brighton v Liverpool
TEAM NEWS. 🚨 Here's our starting XI to face @LFC in the @PremierLeague today! 📝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 12, 2022
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6oiSDitNoH
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 12, 2022
Your Reds line-up to face @OfficialBHAFC 👊 #BHALIV
What do we have in store today?
It's a slam-dunk schedule of Premier League matches, each thrillingly poised to deliver something at the top and the bottom of the English flight - and something in-between too.
Plus, we'll be calling in on the Bundesliga's best and a Serie A favourite to see how they'll get on too, over the next eight hours.
In order of play, we've got:
1230: Brighton v Liverpool
1430: Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich
1500: Brentford v Burnley
1700: Sampdoria v Juventus
1730: Man Utd v Tottenham
(All times GMT)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!
It's been a busy week in the world of football - but if there is anything that can put the focus back onto the pitch, it'll be another day of crackerjack action.
And what a slate we have! It's a smaller-than-normal Saturday when it comes to heavy hitters, but with title heavyweights in the mix, plus a dash of Bianconeri flavour, we're all set for a blockbuster day - topped off with what could be the superb delights of a Premier League big six crunch clash.