Matchday LIVE: Barcelona in action, Real Madrid face Atletico, Leicester vs Newcastle & more

Eddie Howe may have money to spend at Newcastle, but he also has a serious job on his hands to keep the Magpies in the Premier League following another demoralising defeat at Leicester.

He has told Sky Sports: "Every game is an opportunity. We're hugely frustrated by some of our moments in the game. If we'd have shown more composure in the attacking third we could have made more of the moments. We just let the game slip away from us.

"We know they have quality players and they hurt us when we allowed them space but I don't think we should lose heart from the majority of the game. We just need more of the big moments to go our way. We're in a huge fight to stay in this division. We'll need to use the pain and feeling from today to help us in our journey this season."