Matchday LIVE: Barcelona in action, Real Madrid face Atletico, Leicester vs Newcastle & more

Join GOAL for live updates from across the leagues on Sunday, with Barcelona, Inter and PSG in action, as well as a tantalising Madrid derby

Updated
Lack of firepower

2021-12-12T16:15:34.530Z

West Ham drew a blank in their 0-0 draw with Burnley and Declan Rice admits that more players need to step up when Michail Antonio isn't firing on all cylinders.

He has told Sky Sports: "I don’t think we can just rely on him to score all our goals. He scored so many at the start of the season. Yeah it’s dried up a bit but every striker goes through that patch, he’s still massively key for our team and the way that we play, but the goals need to start coming from other players as well including myself."

'Huge fight to stay in the division'

2021-12-12T16:09:38.784Z

Eddie Howe may have money to spend at Newcastle, but he also has a serious job on his hands to keep the Magpies in the Premier League following another demoralising defeat at Leicester.

He has told Sky Sports: "Every game is an opportunity. We're hugely frustrated by some of our moments in the game. If we'd have shown more composure in the attacking third we could have made more of the moments. We just let the game slip away from us.

"We know they have quality players and they hurt us when we allowed them space but I don't think we should lose heart from the majority of the game. We just need more of the big moments to go our way. We're in a huge fight to stay in this division. We'll need to use the pain and feeling from today to help us in our journey this season."

HT: Osasuna 1-1 Barcelona

2021-12-12T16:04:19.410Z

Frustration for Xavi's side yet again, as they enter the interval tied at 1-1. Plenty of work for the Blaugrana to do in the second half.

Not looking good for Newcastle 😬

2021-12-12T15:58:10.950Z

FT: Burnley 0-0 West Ham, Leicester 4-0 Newcastle

2021-12-12T15:53:25.018Z

Leicester City put Newcastle United to the sword with Youri Tielemans and James Maddison shining. The Belgian midfielder finished the game with two goals, having given the Foxes the lead from the penalty spot, with Patson Daka doubling the advantage. Then as the game wound down, Tielemans and Maddison struck in quick succession to pad out the scoreline.

Over at Turf Moor, Burnley have the heroics of Nick Pope to thank for securing a point and stifling a high-flying West Ham side, who, despite their best efforts, simply couldn't find a way past the prospective England shotstopper.

Another big Pope save!

2021-12-12T15:51:40.529Z

West Ham are really battering the Burnley defence in search of a winner and Nick Pope has just come up with another impressive save to deny Pablo Fornals!

Quickfire double! Leicester 4-0 up!

2021-12-12T15:44:29.379Z

Leicester are now leading Newcastle by four goals to nil after Youri Tielemans and James Maddison added a further two goals on 81 and 84 minutes!

GOAL! Osasuna restore parity

2021-12-12T15:33:46.044Z

David Garcia has hit back almost immediately for Osasuna. It's 1-1.

GOAL! Nico gives Barca the lead!

2021-12-12T15:29:22.667Z

It took 12 minutes for Barcelona to go in front with Nico latching on to a wonderful Gavi pass before dispatching into the back of the net!

Daka repays Rodgers' faith

2021-12-12T15:26:26.611Z

GOAL! Daka doubles Leicester's advantage

2021-12-12T15:18:16.502Z

It's now 2-0 to Leicester City and Newcastle United are in trouble. Patson Daka with the goal

Underway in Pamplona!

2021-12-12T15:15:00.000Z

It's eighth versus 11th in La Liga as Barcelona pay a visit to Osasuna. The game has begun!

Newcastle get first shot on target

2021-12-12T15:13:09.457Z

It has taken Newcastle until the 55th minute to register their first shot on target, but it's a tame effort from Joelinton. The Magpies will have to step it up a gear if they want to get something out of the game and haul themselves away from the drop zone.

Tielemans trivia 💡

2021-12-12T15:00:00.000Z

HT: Burnley 0-0 West Ham, Leicester 1-0 Newcastle

2021-12-12T14:55:00.000Z

At the King Power Stadium Leicester City are on course to compound Newcastle United's difficulties after taking the lead through Youri Tielemans' penalty, but it remains scoreless at Turf Moor, where West Ham are knocking loudly on the door in search of a goal. Second 45 minutes to come.

Penalty denied at Turf Moor ⛔️

2021-12-12T14:50:17.240Z

VAR ruled against a penalty being given to West Ham after Dawson looked to go down after a challenge by McNeil. Despite appearing to bundle through the defender, the video assistant said: NO PENALTY. ❌

GOAL! Tielemans from the spot!

2021-12-12T14:40:16.459Z

Leicester take the lead just before half time thanks to a Youri Tielemans penalty. The Foxes were awarded the spot kick after Lascelles was deemed to have tripped Maddison in the box - though Newcastle fans are adamant it was soft. Either way, the Belgium international made no mistake. 1-0.

Another goal for Simeone

2021-12-12T14:32:57.414Z

Meanwhile, in Serie A, Giovanni Simeone has put Verona ahead against Atalanta. He's on fire this season.

Big save from Pope!

2021-12-12T14:27:42.467Z

West Ham are turning up the heat now and Burnley have the instinctive reactions of Nick Pope to thank for still being level. The England international made a brilliant save to deny Diop who sent an effort towards goal from a set-piece.

'Barcelona, we're coming for you!' 🎶

2021-12-12T14:20:45.158Z

West Ham have been on top against Burnley in the opening 20 minutes, with Benrahma and Lanzini looking lively for David Moyes' side and the Hammers faithful are enjoying themselves as their expanded songbook demonstrates!

"We're coming for you, Barcelona, we're coming for you!" rings out around Turf Moor - an allusion to a potential encounter with the Catalan giants in the Europa League!

CLOSE! Maddison threatens

2021-12-12T14:17:00.590Z

James Maddison has gone close to opening the deadlock with a powerful free kick. Newcastle conceded the free at the edge of the box when Willock felled Barnes and Maddison, who is a deadly set-piece expert, sent his short narrowly over. Positive for the Foxes.

Injury for Evans 🤕

2021-12-12T14:11:03.817Z

Not a happy 100th appearance for Leicester for Jonny Evans as he is forced off after just six minutes of play. The Northern Ireland international is replaced by Soumare.

💯 up for Tielemans and Evans

2021-12-12T13:55:00.000Z

Xavi: Barca's issue is psychological

2021-12-12T13:50:00.000Z

Barcelona have a "psychological issue", according to Xavi, who has admitted that his players are lacking courage.

"It is a psychological issue rather than a football one," the Spaniard told a press conference.

"They have to believe it and that is my job. We are encouraging them to dare and be brave. At Barcelona it's not worth playing 6/10 or 7/10. You have to aim for excellence.

"This is what is missing. Courage, aiming high and not low because that is not what Barcelona do. Being brave and understanding the game, we are not that far from what we want.

"The squad has the level to compete and win titles. In the Bayern game there was also a psychological aspect, but also [a sign that] habits have been lost."

Osasuna vs Barcelona kicks off at 3:15pm

Here's a flavour of what's in store today ❄️

2021-12-12T13:40:00.000Z

All times UK

  • 2pm - Burnley vs West Ham
  • 2pm - Leicester vs Newcastle United
  • 3:15pm - Osasuna vs Barcelona
  • 4:30pm - Crystal Palace vs Everton
  • 4:30pm - Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen
  • 5pm - Napoli vs Empoli
  • 7:45pm - Inter vs Cagliari
  • 7:45pm -PSG vs Monaco
  • 8pm - Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

TEAM NEWS: Burnley vs West Ham

2021-12-12T13:35:00.000Z

The Hammers can strengthen their grip on fourth place and pull away from Manchester United with a win away to Burnley today.

Here's how they're lining up:

Burnley XI:

West Ham XI:

Barca, Premier League, Madrid derby, PSG... 🙌

2021-12-12T13:30:00.000Z

Welcome to GOAL's matchday live blog for Sunday!

Yesterday was a packed day of action across the leagues and it continues today, with plenty of games to keep us glued to the screen.

Barcelona come up against Osasuna as they look to pick up the pieces from their European disaster and get things back on track in La Liga and later on in the evening there is the small matter of a Madrid derby to attend to.

There are a few Premier League games to look forward to as well, with high-flying West Ham and Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City among the teams in action.

Elsewhere, in Serie A, Napoli and Inter have games, while Lionel Messi and PSG lock horns with Monaco in Ligue 1.

Stay tuned! We'll have some team news for you shortly.