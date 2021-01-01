Matchday LIVE: Leeds vs Tottenham, Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Manchester City vs Chelsea & more

Leeds 1-1 Spurs

Only Harry Kane and Mo Salah have scored more Premier League goals than Son's 17 successful finishes this season.

The Korea Republic international was, particularly over the first half of the campaign, in the arguable form of his career.

He's put Tottenham right back in the thick of a contest that could only be more wet if it was being played in the North Sea, or on the front at Scarborough.