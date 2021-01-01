Matchday LIVE: Atletico & Real Madrid in action as La Liga title race goes to the wire

Good afternoon and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!

It's what you've all come to see, isn't it? There's only one battle at the top end of town that anyone cares about today - unless you're a Swansea or Barnsley fan - and it's to decide who will become champions of La Liga.

Atletico Madrid have led the race all season, with Diego Simeone angling for a second domestic crown at Wanda Metropolitano - but slowly and surely, they've given up ground to bitter crosscity rivals Real Madrid across the last few months.

Now Zinedine Zidane's side could snatch the glory and mount a successful defence of their title on the final day of the campaign.

It all comes down to this - and Goal will be with you every step of the way.