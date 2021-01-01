Matchday LIVE: Arsenal v Watford, West Ham v Liverpool and more Premier League action plus Milan derby in Serie A

TEAM NEWS: Lacazette & Auba up front for Arsenal
ARSENAL XI 👇
📜 Here’s how we line up for #ARSWAT…— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 7, 2021
🗞 @MaitlandNiles starts in midfield
🗞 @KieranTierney returns to squad
🗞 @LacazetteAlex and @Auba up top
WATFORD XI 👇
📋 Here's how the Hornets line up this afternoon!#ARSWAT pic.twitter.com/vnrY2Weit1— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) November 7, 2021
What games are on today? 📺
Let's see...
Here are some of our key matches:
2pm - Leeds United vs Leicester City
3:15pm - Valencia vs Atletico Madrid
4:30pm - West Ham vs Liverpool
All times UK
Welcome!
Hello! You're very welcome to Goal's matchday live blog taking in action from across Europe.
We'll have all the latest news and updates from the biggest games in the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and more as they happen, so stay tuned.
Team news coming up!