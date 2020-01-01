Live Blog

LIVE: NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur - Follow ISL in real-time

NorthEast United take on Jamshedpur at the Tilak Maidan...

Updated
Comments()
Idrissa Sylla, NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin
ISL

First half could be crucial and here's why

2020-12-18T13:39:08Z

The Draw-meisters are here

Jamshedpur has scored 5 out of their 7 goals in the first half of their games. NorthEast has conceded 4 out of 5 goals during the same period. Does that mean an entertaining first 45? 

Based on stats, a draw is also a very likely outcome tonight. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, NorthEast has had most draws (12 out of 24 matches) and Jamshedpur is right behind, with 10 stalemates in 24. These two teams have the most draws this season as well! 

Can NorthEast United break the unbeaten record?

2020-12-18T13:36:38Z

NorthEast United are unbeaten so far (4 draws and 2 wins). A win or draw tonight against Jamshedpur will help them record their longest ever unbeaten run in ISL.

Last season, they had a six-game unbeaten run and then lost back-to-back matches.

Gerard Nus NorthEast United ISL 7
ISL

NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur

2020-12-18T13:26:05Z

With 10 points from six matches, NorthEast United sit fourth on the ISL league table. Gerard Nus' unbeaten team takes on Jamshedpur who are seventh on the table. 